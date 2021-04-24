Dominant Dagenham & Redbridge soar past Linnets

Published: 5:10 PM April 24, 2021

A competent and workmanlike performance from Dagenham & Redbridge as they soared past King's Lynn Town with a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The sun was shining down as McMahon’s men made it three consecutive wins with Paul McCallum, Angelo Balanta and Matt Robinson all on the scoresheet.

It was a sunny Norfolk day as the Daggers visited the Walks, their hosts, struggling side King’s Lynn who sat second from bottom. Contrastingly, the East London side looked to make it three wins on the bounce, pushing for a top-half finish – play-off hopes realistically over.

It was Daryl McMahon’s side who had the first opportunity of the afternoon as Liam Gordon whipped in an inviting ball on his return to the side – it was just beyond Balanta. Though, that was the extent of chances in a rather uneventful first ten minutes; both sides keeping their cards close to their chest.

Will Wright was willing to venture into the Linnets half on 11 minutes and following some nice interplay, tried his luck, but his well-struck effort was blocked. Five minutes later, the Daggers defender opted to cross from out wide, and executed it perfectly, Paul McCallum on hand to head it home!

You may also want to watch:

A delightful cross; a delightful finish, and the Daggers were ahead early on and very much on top in search of a second. Although, none of the resultant shots during this dominant spell would trouble Richardson - successive shots went just wide of the target – the score remained 0-1.

An enforced change left the trailing side even lighter up top as an injured Cameron King made way for Babos. This did prove to nullify their attacking threat, yet neither side appeared to trouble the opposition defence for the next ten minutes.

It was the visitors who showed the greater intent but their drives through midfield met a bank of blue shirts and the Daggers’ attacks petered out. After a lull in play, a mistake from Clark saw him unable to control the ball on the bobbly pitch and Carey capitalised – he was through on goal.

However, Elliot Johnson was to make a fantastic recovery to put him off balance and ensure his side remained in front – a great piece of defending. A great piece of defending to an even better piece of attacking play as the Colombian magician Angelo Balanta was given enough space to turn and half-volley it into the top corner from 30 yards out.

The Daggers number 10 left Richardson helpless and picking the ball out of the net for the second time of the half – with little reaction from the home side; Dagenham stood in very good stead going into the break.

It was quite possibly the easiest half of the season for the Daggers, but you can only beat what’s in front of you and that’s what they did in that half. So, the demand was ‘more of the same’ and those demands were met as Matt Robinson steered home his header after a wonderful cross – immediately after the break.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Daggers were playing some scintillating football, regardless of the opposition, it was of great encouragement to the supporters. Then they came so close to adding another, but substitute Wilson’s sliding effort rose high over the bar, the margin of victory still at 3.

That was comfortable enough margin for Daryl, to make his second change of the afternoon, midfielder Saidou Khan was replaced Mo Sagaf. The away side remained on top and Liam Gordon looked to make something happen as he made progress down the left – his cross though, into the hands of Richardson.

With 25 minutes to play, the Daggers kept pushing for a fourth to improve their goal difference – if anything else, though their penalty appeals were waved away. Minutes later, Scott Wilson advanced down the right, the attacker making a positive impact since he came on – his cross flashed across the goal.

It wasn’t long before McMahon was prepared to make his third and final change; the game seemingly sown up – Dean Rance introduced in place of Joey Jones. There was a chance for the hosts to register a shot on target, let alone a goal, but Denton scuffed his effort – slicing his half-volley over.

Up the other end, a Daggers chance of a fourth went begging, McCallum’s close control in the box saw him able to turn and shoot at goal – Richardson tipping it behind. It was half-chances galore in the second half as there remained just 9 minutes after that effort; little worthy of note throughout, bar the goal.

However, the hosts were determined at least one goal was noted late on; Elliot Justham had other ideas – standing up strong to deny Gyasi in a 1-on-1. Richardson in the opposite goal, too, managed to deny an attacker in a 1-on-1 as Scott Wilson still longed for his allusive goal.

Into additional time, Mauro Vilhete tried his luck and troubled Richardson from range as he was forced to tip behind for a corner – but it was to end 0-3. The referee signalling full-time on a deserved victory for Dagenham who didn’t see their lead threatened once throughout the game – a comfortable win.

It was, too, a third win on the bounce for McMahon’s side, the challenge now is to keep that run until the end of the season and see where it takes them – in the meantime they can enjoy that victory.

Daggers: Justham, Clark, Wright, Johnson, Vilhete, Jones (Rance 71), Khan (Sagaf 53), Robinson, Gordon, Balanta (Wilson 45), McCallum.

Unused subs: Reynolds, McQueen.

King’s Lynn: Richardson, Callan-McFadden (Gyasi 61), Clunan, Gash, Fleming (Jackson 45), King (Babos 17), Carey, Denton, Coleman, Baggott, Howard.

Unused subs: Kiwomya, Payne.