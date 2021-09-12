News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Match Report

National League

King's Lynn Town F.C

1

Callum Reynolds (90+1 OG)

Dagenham & Redbridge F.C

2

Josh Walker (47)

Myles Weston (88)

Dagenham remain top of the table with King's Lynn victory

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 PM September 11, 2021    Updated: 8:25 AM September 12, 2021
Josh Walker of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during

Josh Walker of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Unbeaten Dagenham & Redbridge maintained top spot in the National League with a 2-1 win at King’s Lynn.

Goals from Josh Walker and Myles Weston sealed the three points to keep Daggers at the top of the table - despite a late own goal from Callum Reynolds at the Walks.

It was the hosts who had the first chance of the game, an out-swinging free kick which was nodded just wide of Elliot Justham’s goal. 

The Linnets could have been in front within the opening 15 minutes after Ross Barrows flashed the ball across the face of goal, but Junior Morias couldn’t get that all important touch. 

Barrows was next to come close to opening the scoring, being unable to convert from four yards out after Morias split open the Daggers defence. 

The Linnets had yet another fantastic chance to open the scoring, this time Junior Morias allowed the ball to run past him before his snapshot from 12 yards ended up in the terrace behind the goal.

The Daggers slowly began to grow into the game from the 30th minute, the only shot of note coming after Matt Robinson gave the ball to Mauro Vilhete who’s first time shot flew high and wide. 

In the two additional minutes, Elliot Justham made a beautiful finger-tip save to push the ball onto the post and out for a corner to keep the scores level going into the break.

The Daggers started the second half brilliantly, with Josh Walker putting us ahead just two minutes into the second half after substitute Myles Weston’s cross was nodded across goal by Saunders for Walker to fire home from 2 yards.

Vilhete nearly doubled the Daggers’ lead after Paul McCallum’s neat touch put Mauro in on goal, but his shot was just too high of the goal.

Luis Fernandez was the first into the book after a challenge on Josh Walker, with the resulting free kick leading to nothing.

King’s Lynn captain Tyler Denton was the next to be booked after bringing down Vilhete, with Will Wright taking the free kick quickly and allowing Josh Walker to beat his man and fire a venomous shot at the keeper, which was parried behind for a corner. 

Callum Reynolds was very much in the right place at the right time, getting a crucial touch to a dangerous ball to send it out for a throw with just over 15 minutes to play.

Morias nearly pulled the Linnets level with just six minutes of normal time to play, controlling a ball from Joe Rowley well before driving his shot just wide of Justham’s net. 

Myles Weston finished the game off in the final four minutes, after Robinson sent him out wide and Weston was able to drill the ball past Paul Jones for the ball the nestle into the bottom corner.

The game wasn’t finished there after Junior Morias beat George Saunders, cut inside and fired off a shot, which took a wicked deflection off Callum Reynolds and into the back of the net for the hosts. 

The final bit of action from the game came after Paul McCallum latched on to a weak pass and laid the ball off for Dean Rance, who’s shot was deflected out for a corner, but as soon as the corner was taken the full-time whistle went. 

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright ©, Reynolds, Johnson, Saunders, Ling, Robinson, Phipps (Weston, 45’), Vilhete, Walker (Rance, 90+’), McCallum

Unused subs: Clark, Wilson, Scott 

King's Lynn Town: Jones, Fernandez, Denton ©, Bird, Bowry (Sundire, 79’), Coleman, Morias, McGavin (Clunan, 74’), Barrows, Walker (Linton, 66’), Rowley

Unused subs: McFadden, Jones 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football

