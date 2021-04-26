Dagenham boss 'delighted' to seal third consecutive win over King's Lynn Town

Published: 9:00 AM April 26, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon ‘delighted’ to see his side secure a comfortable 3-0 victory over strugglers King’s Lynn Town.

Goals from Paul McCallum, Angelo Balanta and Matt Robinson guided Daggers to a third consecutive win in the National League as they begin to build some momentum.

Balanta’s goal being a stand-out after a good build-up play before the Colombian forward turned and half-volleyed it into the top corner from 30 yards out.

“The three goals, a clean sheet, and it was good that both the strikers scored once again. It was great for Robbo to get another goal from midfield as well and just delighted to get the win as that’s now three in a row and hopefully we can take that forward.

“It was a really good play, I thought Saidou (Khan) made a good decision, he could have crossed the ball but he came back out and started again.

“It was an outstanding finish, as much as the team move was good, there is not many players that could have finished it the way Ang did.”

Balanta was brought off at half-time with Scott Wilson coming on to replace him due to precaution but the boss felt the latter proved his worth and has given him a slight headache going forward.

“He’s (Angelo Balanta) got a little muscle tightness, nothing major, but we didn’t want to risk him for the second-half.

Michael Gash holds the ball up against Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

“He was absolutely outstanding Wilo, I thought when he came on he ran them ragged, and they just couldn’t deal with him.

“He had energy, he was nicking the ball back, and started the press. He was unlucky with a couple of a chances, but he was brave, and kept getting in there.

“The goals will come for him, he’s a proven player at this level, and he’s won this league with Macclesfield.”



