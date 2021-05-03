Live blog: Dagenham & Redbridge v Woking
Published: 1:30 PM May 3, 2021
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Follow our live blog on Dagenham & Redbridge v Woking as we show our support along with football clubs, media outlets, sports journalists and many other clubs by boycotting social media to tackle online abuse.
The boycott started at 3pm on Friday afternoon and will run until 11.59pm on Monday, May 3.
https://livecenter.norkon.net/frame/archant/14034/default
