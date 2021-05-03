Live blog: Dagenham & Redbridge v Woking

Published: 1:30 PM May 3, 2021

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Follow our live blog on Dagenham & Redbridge v Woking as we show our support along with football clubs, media outlets, sports journalists and many other clubs by boycotting social media to tackle online abuse.

The boycott started at 3pm on Friday afternoon and will run until 11.59pm on Monday, May 3.

https://livecenter.norkon.net/frame/archant/14034/default