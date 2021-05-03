News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Live blog: Dagenham & Redbridge v Woking

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:30 PM May 3, 2021   
Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National Leag

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Follow our live blog on Dagenham & Redbridge v Woking as we show our support along with football clubs, media outlets, sports journalists and many other clubs by boycotting social media to tackle online abuse.

The boycott started at 3pm on Friday afternoon and will run until 11.59pm on Monday, May 3.

https://livecenter.norkon.net/frame/archant/14034/default

You may also want to watch:

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Asbestos memorial in Barking Town Centre to be replaced

Health

New asbestos memorial planned for Barking Town Square

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Moses, 7

Charity

Barking mum's appeal to help son with rare condition join cycle rides

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Shaw performs at the Vintage Festival, Goodwood in West Sussex.

Barking and Dagenham Council

Paul Ince, Sandie Shaw and Ford strike activist awarded top honour

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
David Stan

Courts

Jailed: Dagenham man who took part in racist robbery

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus