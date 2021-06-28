News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking remain top with victory while Goresbrook continue to struggle

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:34 PM June 28, 2021   
Goresbrook CC (fielding) vs Barking CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at May & Baker Sports

Goresbrook CC (fielding) vs Barking CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at May & Baker Sports Club on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking sealed a four-wicket victory over Harlow in their latest Hamro Foundation Essex League Divison Three clash last weekend to remain top of the table. 

Captain Shaan Shafiq won the toss and elected to field first where they bowled Harlow out for 145 thanks to Abdul Rehman Razzaq (4-24) and plenty of support from his fellow bowlers on the day. 

In reply, Barking charged to their target to pick up 20 points with Hasnain Qureshi (67) leading the way with good support from Shafiq (22), Sahaj Chadha (15), Omar Khan (19) and Umer Mahmood (14) to see them over the line. 

Barking will now travel away to old foes Newham on Saturday as they look to continue their rich vein of form. 

The seconds suffered a three-wicket defeat to Aztecs in the Essex County League, while the thirds sealed a huge nine-wicket win over Aztecs fifth in their latest fixtures.

The Sunday XI ramped up a comfortable 122-run victory over Buckhurst Hill.

Barking won the toss and elected to bat first where they amassed a total of 177 before being bowled out before then dismissing their opponents for a mere 55.

Meanwhile, borough neighbours Goresbrook continue to struggle down near the bottom of the league table despite a thrilling tie against Newham which saw them pick up 10 points. 

H Khan in batting action for Barking during Goresbrook CC (fielding) vs Barking CC, Hamro Foundation

Kane Messenger won the toss and elected to bat first but they were bowled out for 104 with Jordan Calverley (34) top scoring. 

However, Newham were also bowled out for 104 with captain Messenger (5-28) impressing with the ball.

Goresbrook will now host Bentley on Saturday as they desperately look to start turning their fortunes around and start climbing up the league table. 

The seconds suffered a four-wicket loss to Horndon on the Hill as the thirds bagged a five-wicket win over Ilford's fifths.

