London boxing hopefuls receive bursaries from Powerday Foundation

A group of 10 hopeful young boxers from London have received bursaries from the Powerday Foundation - Credit: Powerday Foundation

Ten aspiring champion boxers from across London have received bursaries from Powerday to help them achieve their potential.

The group includes Dagenham BC's Harry Carter, Charlie Cooper of Newham BC, Sasha Hickey of Canning Town's Peacock BC, Repton's Emal Hamdam, Islington's Dylan Gibson, Powerday Hooks duo Damar Thomas and Archie Fleming and Rainham's Archie Coates.

Powerday's scheme was launched in 2015 to assist aspiring amateur boxers from across London to achieve their potential at regional, national and international levels.

The London recycling and waste management company has awarded over 50 bursaries, with previous recipients including Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Caroline Dubois.

This year's recipients were presented with their bursaries at Powerday Hooks BC, with former WBA world bantamweight champion Shannon Courtenay and British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley in attendance to provide inspiration to the next generation of talent.

Powerday has also launched a Sustainability and Wellness Manifesto, aiming to help 2,500 young Londoners this year as well as increase their bursary award scheme after two years on pause due to Covid.

Chairman Mick Crossan said: "Congratulations to all our latest bursary recipients. Powerday is committed to supporting our local communities and having a positive impact on people's lives. We're proud to recognise and support the next generation of London boxing talent and wish all every success for the future."

London Boxing chairman Lenny Hagland added: "Whilst there is a strong support mechanism at the top of high performance in British sport, it is the small margins than can make the difference to young aspiring boxers.

"This scheme will offer some essential funding to help these athletes fulfil their potential and achieve international standards.

"We thank Mick and Edward Crossan or Powerday for this unique investment into our young athletes and also their continued support through the Powerday Foundation."

Powerday has been working with London Boxing since 2011 as part of its programme to create a legacy for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

They have supported over 70 clubs and attracted over £14million investment into the sport, facilities and communities across London, while also offering access to social, helath and mental wellbeing opportunities that sport offers to all ages, genders and abilities.

Powerday's work in this area, through the Powerday Foundation and in partnership with London Boxing, is a key part of the company's Sustainability and Wellness Manifesto and commitment to use their sustained growth to support the health and wellbeing of their local communities and particularly young Londoners, through sport, education, employment and other opportunities.