Nominations now open for London Sport Awards

London Sport has confirmed the return of the London Sport Awards, with nominations now open for the 2023 edition of the prestigious event.

The London Sport Awards, supported by the City of London Corporation, recognise and celebrate the unsung heroes of the grassroots sport and physical activity sector who are helping Londoners lead healthier, happier and more active lives.

Nominations opened this week and will close at midnight on November 6.

There are 10 award categories and information about how to nominate an individual or organisation is available at londonsport.org/our-events/london-sport-awards.

Returning in March 2023, the London Sport Awards ceremony will once again be held at London’s historic Guildhall. Each year, the event presents the stories of the incredible individuals and organisations whose outstanding work is helping London become a more active city.

London Sport CEO Emily Robinson said: “The London Sport Awards are our moment to truly recognise the incredible effort and commitment put in by so many across the capital to promote sport and physical activity.

“Last year’s Awards focused on the impact the pandemic had on the sector and celebrated those that found a way to drive an active London. Whilst the effects of Covid-19 still remain, we now face new challenges such as the cost of living crisis and the detrimental effects that it is having on activity levels.

"However, we know there is a real passion in the capital for delivering sport, breaking down barriers and making sport and physical activity accessible for all communities and backgrounds.

“We can’t wait to learn more about these stories during the nominations period and encourage everyone helping to make a difference to nominate themselves or others.”

The full list of categories for the London Sport Awards 2022-23 include Volunteer of the Year, The Supporting Young Londoners Award, The Health & Wellbeing Award, The Digital and Tech Innovation Awards, The Elite Sport in the Community Award, The Uniting London Award, The Community Impact Award, The Enhancing the Workforce Award in association with Chipotle, The Business Contribution Award in association with the City of London Corporation and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lord Mayor of the City of London Vincent Keaveny added: “The London Sport Awards mark a significant moment in the calendar year where we get to recognise those who work to make London a more active city.

"The City of London Corporation is proud to continue supporting the awards and working closely with London Sport. This annual event celebrates organisations and individuals across the capital who are improving the lives of Londoners through sport.”