Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Defender Croll to leave Daggers

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:11 AM June 10, 2021   
Luke Croll of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National Le

Luke Croll is to leave the Daggers at the end of his contract this month. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Defender Luke Croll is set to depart Dagenham and Redbridge when his contract expires at the end of this month.


The 26-year-old made 51 appearances for the Daggers in the last two seasons but was hampered by injury problems during the last campaign.


“To all the fans and players at Dagenham and Redbridge, the past two seasons have been a pleasure,” Croll said.


“Special thank you to the people in charge for giving me the opportunity to enjoy the game again.


“Wishing you a successful future.”


Croll is the second player confirmed as departing alongside James Dobson ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
East London News

