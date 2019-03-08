Dagenham's Mahdi makes a flying start to new campaign as mate Muwanga misses out

Dagenham (PC) Boxing Club had mixed fortunes as the new boxing season got underway at the weekend.

Abdul Mahdi got off to a flying start at the London Development Championships with a 4-1 split decision over Mahir Sadad (Limehouse ABC) in their semi-finals of the Class A 52kg category.

But clubmate Sib Muwanga dropped a close decision by the same margin against West Ham's Seymour Simpson in his Class A 81kg quarter-final.

Coach Dan O'Sullivan said: "It was an excellent effort from both our boxers, but Muwanga started too slowly and despite an excellent effort in the second round, he couldn't turn it around.

"Mahdi beat a very capable opponent in an enthralling bout. Both boxers enjoyed spells of success but it was Mahdi who landed more often with the telling shots in the frenetic exchanges."

Mahdi meets Hassan Hassim (Fisher ABC) in the final at the Roundhouse, Dagenham on Sunday, with boxing due to start at 1pm.

Dagenham's Zeryab Ali meets Kieran Fowler (London Community Boxing) in the Class A 64kg semi-final on Friday, while senior club captain Michael Bankole takes on Ahmed Hatim (Earlsfield ABC) in the Class B 60kg final on Sunday.

They will be hoping to join three other Dagenham boxers who have moved into the national pre-quarters on October 6, after Sophie Locke (57kg), Kieran Weedon (63kg) and Sonny Flack (70kg) were all awarded walkover wins.

Four club members are set to appear at the East London Boxing Academy show at Norlington School, Leyton on Saturday, with the first bell at 7pm.

Double national champion Tariq Agius returns after a long spell of inactivity to meet Uzair Maqbool for the Southern Area 52kg youth belt, as junior club captain Flack, Patrick Kerrigan and London Schoolboys' champion Harry Carter also feature.