Dagenham hoping for more options on trip to Maidenhead United

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon will be hoping to have more options at his disposal when they travel to Maidenhead United.

Daggers will make the trip to York Road Stadium as they look to bounce back from FA Cup heartbreak as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Salford City in front of the TV cameras on Monday night.

They were missing the likes of Paul McCallum, Josh Walker, Scott Wilson, Elliott Johnson and Harry Phipps in that defeat.

They’ll remain without McCallum who will serve the last of his five game suspension while Walker is expected to return.

“Josh has trained this week, but he was still tight in his groin, we’ll have to see to how he gets on we can’t rush him.

“I’m sure Josh would have loved to play and we would have loved to have him, but It’s important that we get him back for our league campaign.

“El has been sticked, he will possibly be unavailable and we’ll have to look at that closer to the game, I think he had 12 stitches so it was quite a deep gash.”

McMahon is pleased with the atmosphere surrounding the club at present but knows they must maintain the current performances and turn more of them into results.

“There is a fantastic atmosphere around the club at the moment, the supporters have been brilliant, I think they’re enjoying watching the lads and how we play.

“We just need to turn the screw a little bit and turn some of these performances into the results that we deserve.”

Daggers do however need to brush up on defending set-pieces as that seems to be where they are conceding majority of their goals at present.

But the main focus for McMahon is helping the club continue to evolve both on and off the pitch.

“We’ve just got to tidy up, I'm not surprised by our performance, we’ve performed this season against nearly everyone. We can put a black marker through Boreham Wood away.

“Other than that I feel we’ve been terrific. We’ve had a strong start in terms of performances. We now want to keep on building on what we’re doing, keep evolving the team and the club.”

Maidenhead who have former Daggers Charlee Adams and Daniel Sparkes is the next focus.