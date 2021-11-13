Things are not going Dagenham’s way ahead of Maidenhead clash

Let’s cut to the chase... things just aren’t quite going our way at the minute. Be that injuries, chances in the final third or suspensions.



The televised FA Cup encounter against Salford captured that mood perfectly on Monday might; a performance that had everything but a goal.



It may seem that we’re just finding excuses however we’re not playing badly, pretty well in fact, but with a full-strength team unavailable it makes it that much more difficult.



The performance against the Ammies, whom we more than matched (dominated in the second half), proved this team can turn in great performances. However, the absences of Johnson and particularly Walker and McCallum in front of goal were felt.



This dip in form which has seen us slip down the table hasn’t concerned fans too much, due to the aforementioned factors - the belief still there that a team worthy of the play-offs is there.



But a key component of the fine start which saw the Daggers keep top spot for a few weeks - Josh Walker - has been ruled out for some time. Our second top scorer, a goal behind suspended McCallum, is a big blow but the board have acted quickly in the hope of softening the blow.



In response, we’ve seen two new arrivals in his position, the first of the customary mid-season signings. Ibby Akanbi and now Junior Morias have been acquired in the hope of a resurgence and climb back up the table to remain in contention at the top.



New recruit Morias has football league experience and the 26-year-old looks a promising signing; let’s hope he hits the ground running. If he’s anything like he was against us at King’s Lynn, I think we’ve got a decent player on our hands.



He’ll do well to stop the slide on his debut as the Daggers look to register a second win in seven league games at York Road. The Maidenhead opposition have had some good results in 3-2 victories over Wrexham and Woking respectively but last week’s FA Cup encounter raised eyebrows.



They lost 7-4 at The Shay in an eleven goal thriller, so even without our main strikers, McMahon’s men can see some hope in that - exploiting weaknesses in the Magpies’ back line.



I think we should and need to see off the challenge and pick up three points on the road, against a side 17th in the league table. A win would keep us in the play-off picture as the league table begins to take shape, but defeat could well drag us into a mid-table position - looking over our shoulder.



So, an opportunity to get back on track and for the likes of Morias to prove themselves in Maidenhead. Enough talking, let’s get to the pitch and back to winning ways. Come On You Daggers!