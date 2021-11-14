Dagenham boss full of praise for Balanta and Akanbi in Maidenhead win

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon full of praise for forward duo Angelo Balanta and Ibby Akanbi as they were ‘terrific’ in 4-1 victory over Maidenhead United.

An Angelo Balanta hat-trick and a goal from Ibby Akanbi helped Daggers cruise to victory away at Maidenhead United.

Akanbi created three goals as well as completing the scoring with one of his own as Dagenham claimed their first away points since 11 September.

“He was top draw, I thought he was excellent today (Saturday) Ang, he’s getting fitter and fitter, obviously he was injured for a bit but we all know what class he has got and he was in the right place at the right time.

Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Maidenhead United - Credit: George Tewkesbury

“The first goal was an unbelievable goal, the cross was coming very quick at him, but to cushion it back across the goal and the finish was terrific.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m delighted for Ibs, he’s been training really well, another one that hasn’t had loads of football at Aldershot. We saw enough of him in the summer to know there is goals in Ibby.

“He’s a little bit raw and needs to do a little bit more in and around the box in terms of hold up play, but he’s a goal threat, a willing runner and strong. It was a great finish from him.”

The boss added: “I thought we was terrific, the first-half probably wasn’t our best performance, it’s difficult defending down the hill as well,” McMahon said.

“They had lots of corners, but I thought on the counter attack we were very good, and the first goal in particular was a fantastic finish from Ang. It was also a great cross from Ibby.”

Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Maidenhead United - Credit: George Tewkesbury

McMahon was also full of praise for how his side defended in the match

“I thought we defended probably the best we have all season. Not singling anymore out, the back three were excellent, El (Elliot Justham) was excellent. Lingy (Sam Ling) was terrific. Maz (Mauro Vilhete) defensively as well.

“Deano (Dean Rance) did a great job sitting in front of the back three. Defensively we were very good.

“Clarky has been awesome, I've played with Clarky, I've managed Clarky prior to me being here as well. We all know what he can do, physically he’s terrific, he’s aggressive, he wants to keep clean sheets that’s the thing in his mind. That’s what he prides himself on.”