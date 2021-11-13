News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Match Report

National League

Maidenhead United

1

Josh Kelly (58)

Dagenham & Redbridge F.C

4

Angelo Balanta (28, 39, 66)

Ibby Akanbi (72)

Balanta hat-trick guides Dagenham to victory at Maidenhead

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:27 PM November 13, 2021
Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge 

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

An Angelo Balanta hat-trick and a goal from Ibby Akanbi helped Dagenham & Redbridge cruise to a 4-1 victory away at Maidenhead United.

Akanbi created three goals as well as completing the scoring with one of his own as Dagenham claimed their first away points since 11 September.

Maidenhead started brightly but fell behind in the 28th minute when Akanbi sent over a fine cross which Balanta headed into the top corner.

Mauro Vilhete thumped an effort off the bar as the visitors threatened a second and it arrived in the 40th minute, Balanta following up to score after Akanbi's shot was parried by Rhys Lovett.

Josh Kelly's back-post header early in the second half got Maidenhead back in the contest, but their lifeline was soon snatched away as Balanta completed his hat-trick. Akanbi was again involved, his shot pushed away by Lovett into the path of Balanta to score in the 66th minute.

You may also want to watch:

Akanbi grabbed the goal his performance deserved, and in some style, in the 72nd minute as he held off a challenge, turned and curled a shot into the top corner.

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football

