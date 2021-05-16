Match Report
Women's FA Cup
Manchester City F.C
White 15 Beckie 39 Lavelle 74 Mewis 90 Hemp 90
West Ham United F.C
Denton 17
West Ham Women bow out of FA Cup at Manchester City
PA Sport
- Credit: PA
Manchester City cruised into the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday with a 5-1 thumping of West Ham.
Ellen White opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a poacher's finish from Caroline Weir's perfect delivery after an Alex Greenwood free-kick had hit the wall.
The visitors responded well and were back on level terms within two minutes, Anouk Denton heading in her first senior goal from Hawa Cissoko's right-wing cross.
City retook the lead six minutes before the break, however, when Lauren Hemp and White combined to set up Janine Beckie, and the holders never looked back.
Neat interplay between second-half substitutes Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle led to a third for the hosts on 74 minutes, Lavelle dribbling forward and slotting past helpless West Ham keeper Mackenzie Arnold.
You may also want to watch:
Two stoppage-time strikes then added further gloss to the result.
First Mewis found the target with a shot on the turn from Hemp's left-wing cross and then Lavelle turned provider for Hemp to seal the rout with a superb effort into the top corner.
Most Read
- 1 Drivers escape injury in Dagenham crash
- 2 Man, 20, found stabbed in Barking
- 3 Eid prayer recited outside Barking Town Hall as groups call for more worship spaces
- 4 Groomed girl speaks out after 'dangerous' Barking dealer who dealt Class A drugs in East End is jailed
- 5 Former east London police sergeant sentenced after pleading guilty to harassment
- 6 Antisocial behaviour patrols in Barking and Dagenham
- 7 Teen 'robbed at knifepoint' in Chadwell Heath
- 8 'Love Island promo' spotted filming in Barking
- 9 'Singling out developers to sort out the cladding scandal'
- 10 Column: Pride and trust continues to grow in Dagenham squad
The remainder of this season's FA Cup will be played next term, with the last-eight ties scheduled for late September.