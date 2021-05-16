West Ham Women bow out of FA Cup at Manchester City

Published: 6:46 PM May 16, 2021

West Ham United's Anouk Denton (right) celebrates scoring their goal against Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup - Credit: PA

Manchester City cruised into the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday with a 5-1 thumping of West Ham.

Ellen White opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a poacher's finish from Caroline Weir's perfect delivery after an Alex Greenwood free-kick had hit the wall.

The visitors responded well and were back on level terms within two minutes, Anouk Denton heading in her first senior goal from Hawa Cissoko's right-wing cross.

City retook the lead six minutes before the break, however, when Lauren Hemp and White combined to set up Janine Beckie, and the holders never looked back.

Neat interplay between second-half substitutes Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle led to a third for the hosts on 74 minutes, Lavelle dribbling forward and slotting past helpless West Ham keeper Mackenzie Arnold.

You may also want to watch:

Two stoppage-time strikes then added further gloss to the result.

First Mewis found the target with a shot on the turn from Hemp's left-wing cross and then Lavelle turned provider for Hemp to seal the rout with a superb effort into the top corner.

The remainder of this season's FA Cup will be played next term, with the last-eight ties scheduled for late September.