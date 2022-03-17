Robinson: Dagenham & Redbridge ready for different test against Notts County

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Matt Robinson is expecting a different type of test against Notts County this weekend.

Daggers welcome the Magpies to Victoria Road on Saturday, on the back of a third successive 3-0 win in the National League, with Robinson among the goalscorers at Southend United on Tuesday.

That latest success, following earlier midweek triumphs over Maidenhead United and Yeovil, left Daryl McMahon's men three points off a play-off spot in ninth place.

And Robinson told the club website: "It will be a tough test, they're another team like us who are pushing for the play-offs.

"They've got a good squad, they will offer a different approach than some of the games we've had recently, which have been battles.

"They're a bit more of a footballing team, every game now for us is winnable, but is also a must-win, so we need to take that attitude and go and do our thing on the field.

"With the run-in that we've got we need to take as many points as possible to try and get to our achievement which is making the play-offs now."

Daggers took an early lead at Roots Hall thanks to a Will Atkinson own goal, under pressure from Robinson, and doubled their advantage through Junior Morias before the half-hour mark.

Robinson then sealed the points midway through the second half, adding: "It was a great performance, after the disappointment of Saturday against York (FA Trophy exit).

"We knew we needed to bounce back and continue our form in the league and that's three 3-0s on Tuesday nights in a row, which is great for us.

"As for the goals, I was closest to the guy, made him make a mistake I guess and me and Macca made it known to him that he'd made a mistake, which ruled me out from the referee's point of view that it was me.

"The second one was mine obviously, was a very nice goal, a good feeling.

"Against York, Junior went mad at me because I nicked the ball off someone, who lost it in midfield, and I should've played him in. I tried to go and shoot and I lost it.

"He said 'Bro, I was on, watch it back in the clips' so we watched it back in the clips, I should've passed it.

"So I passed it to him and I thought he was going to go straight ahead and go for the shot, I carried on running and when he played it back across all I had to do was put it in the goal."

That took Robinson's tally for the season to seven, one short of his 2021-22 haul, and the 28-year-old is hoping to keep producing in front of goal, having enjoyed his celebrations against Southend.

He said: "I said to Macca before, if I score I'm going to jump in that end. And he said don't because you'll get fined. So I said ok. At the start of the second half, I saw that chair and said 'that's my chair if I score'.

"That was the closest I could get to them without receiving a booking. It was just a little improvised moment.

"The fans were great. Considering the percentage of our fans who were there, compared to theirs, we definitely heard ours all night, which was lovely.

"From last year, the impetus for me was to not make it a one-hit wonder, to continue doing it and I feel like I've got seven, eight is in reach, then from eight, 10 is in reach.

"That is my ultimate goal, but the aim is the goal of the team, it's not about me. Just continuing playing well and getting results is the main objective now."

After Saturday's home date with County, Daggers hit the road for trips to Eastleigh and Grimsby, with the latter also in the thick of the play-off race.

And Robinson says the squad are relishing the challenge, adding: "The lads have seen the run-in is two games a week pretty much apart from one and we're doing everything, the staff and ourselves, approaching every game as it comes.

"But also people are getting the due time to recover. Away trips do take a toll with the long journeys but we've shown in the past few weeks, Southend, Yeovil and even Maidenhead on a Tuesday night, Tuesday makes you fatigued for a Saturday, but I think we're equipped and the squad is getting stronger and stronger."