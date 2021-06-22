Matt Robinson set to agree new deal with Dagenham & Redbridge

Published: 11:55 AM June 22, 2021

Matt Robinson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Midfielder Matt Robinson is reportedly set to agree a new deal with Dagenham & Redbridge imminently as manager Daryl McMahon continues to build his squad for next season.

The 27-year-old was instrumental in Daggers upturn in fortunes in the latter stages of last season as he ended up being the club’s third top goal scorer.

Robinson featured 26 times in the National League during the 2020/21 season and found the back of the net an impressive eight times after struggling to break into the team in the early stages of the campaign.

He joined the Daggers back in the summer of 2016 from Luton Town where he helped them win promotion from the National League.

The centre-midfielder then struggled for game time and found himself on loan at Grimsby Town and Woking before letting his contract expire to join up with his former Hatters boss John Still at Victoria Road.

Robinson has since played more than 150 times for Dagenham scoring nine in total, eight of those this season, as he was deployed in a more attacking role than previously at the club.

The club also remains in talks with the likes of Myles Weston, Kenny Clark, Mauro Vilhete and Saidou Khan.