News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Matt Robinson set to agree new deal with Dagenham & Redbridge

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:55 AM June 22, 2021   
Matt Robinson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Fo

Matt Robinson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Midfielder Matt Robinson is reportedly set to agree a new deal with Dagenham & Redbridge imminently as manager Daryl McMahon continues to build his squad for next season. 

The 27-year-old was instrumental in Daggers upturn in fortunes in the latter stages of last season as he ended up being the club’s third top goal scorer. 

Robinson featured 26 times in the National League during the 2020/21 season and found the back of the net an impressive eight times after struggling to break into the team in the early stages of the campaign. 

He joined the Daggers back in the summer of 2016 from Luton Town where he helped them win promotion from the National League. 

The centre-midfielder then struggled for game time and found himself on loan at Grimsby Town and Woking before letting his contract expire to join up with his former Hatters boss John Still at Victoria Road. 

You may also want to watch:

Robinson has since played more than 150 times for Dagenham scoring nine in total, eight of those this season, as he was deployed in a more attacking role than previously at the club. 

The club also remains in talks with the likes of Myles Weston, Kenny Clark, Mauro Vilhete and Saidou Khan.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three men found stabbed after alleged brawl in Dagenham
  2. 2 Woman organises do after Covid-19 restrictions force school in Dagenham to cancel prom
  3. 3 Watch out for these disruptions to your journey by road and rail this week
  1. 4 Ambulance stations to close and be replaced by single centre, LAS reveals
  2. 5 Man wanted in criminal damage investigation
  3. 6 Father's Day: Fond memories of Dagenham 'gent' with 'a heart of gold'
  4. 7 Exhibition launches to celebrate 100 years of Becontree Estate
  5. 8 Dagenham & Redbridge interested in former Leyton Orient full-back Sam Ling
  6. 9 Man found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
  7. 10 Dagenham man banned from keeping animals after starved pony found collapsed
Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

tree damage

Trees

Dog strips bark off trees in 'terrible act of vandalism' at park in...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
barking gurdwara

Heritage

Barking gurdwara 'thrills' after modern and traditional rebuild

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
topping out ceremony

Housing

Topping out milestone for Barking tower block development

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Barking Park

Metropolitan Police

Air ambulance scrambled after man 'taken ill' in Barking Park

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus