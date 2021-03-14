Mauro Vilhete 'delighted' to be back in full-time football with Dagenham

Published: 3:00 PM March 14, 2021

Mauro Vilhete of Wingate & Finchley scores the first goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Mauro Vilhete is ‘delighted’ to be back in full-time professional football after dropping down to the Isthmian Premier Division to play for Wingate & Finchley after being released by Barnet at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Portuguese midfielder is a product of the Barnet academy system, becoming Barnet's youngest ever Football League player back in 2010, when he appeared against Grimsby Town aged 16.

Vilhete has had three loan spells at fellow National League side Boreham Wood in his career, netting eight times for the Wood, and has also enjoyed spells at Hendon, Wingate & Finchley and Hampton & Richmond Borough.

“I’m extremely delighted, it’s been a while since I've been in professional football, and back to full-time football and I can’t wait to get started,” the 27-year-old said.

“100 per cent, it’s been quite a tough one because of the virus, and some of the offers I got was either too far for too little. It just wasn’t for me, so I had to drop down a few leagues, but I'm glad to be given this opportunity and I can’t wait to show what I can do.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “The boys were very welcoming, I've known the manager for quite a while now and always got along with him, so I can’t wait to start playing under him.

“It’s always good seeing old and familiar faces, I knew one or two of the boys from beforehand as well, but getting to see Elliot (Johnson) again. We were with each other for quite a while.”

The utility player also gave the Daggers faithful a sneak peek of what they can expect from him after joining the Victoria Road club.

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Redbridge and Mauro Vilhete of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Someone determined, forward-thinking, wants the ball played into feet and I feel like it’s now time to mark down a position and make it my own.

“I think that’s everyone’s aim when they join a new club and certainly mine. I want to hit the ground running and I'm expecting big things.”