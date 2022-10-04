Driver leads way as ruthless Dagenham romp to big win at Mavericks

Billy Driver scored a hat-trick of tries in Dagenham's win at Mavericks - Credit: Dagenham RFC

Dagenham put in a ruthless performance to romp to a 64-0 win at Mavericks in Counties One Essex on Saturday.

The visitors made a fast start, efficiently working their way downfield before an electric break from centre Jamie Coughlan, who offloaded to Josh Cook to score under the posts.

A clean lineout set the platform for Reece Barney to rumble over for a second try, with strong carrying from flanker Des Griggs maintaining momentum and allowing Billy Driver to cut an excellent line off the ruck to scorch through untouched.

An outstanding aerial take from Jordan Darkwa at the restart set up another attack, with man of the match Coughlan slicing through the home defence once more and offloading to Driver for his second of the day.

Jamie Coughlan attacks for Dagenham against Mavericks - Credit: Dagenham RFC

Mavericks responded with their own period of pressure but Dagenham’s offensive effort was matched by their work in defence, before Tommy Cameron kicked them back downfield.

After a few tight phases in the home 22, Jason Taylor sold a dummy and crashed over to score, with Cameron adding his fifth conversion for a 35-0 lead at half-time.

Going uphill in the second half was always going to prove a challenge and Dagenham struggled to replicate the clinical finishing of the first half with a few spurned opportunities.

But quick hands from Taylor and replacement Jon Ewers enabled captain Nat Farrell to canter in for a try before spirited Mavericks spent a sustained period pressuring the Dagenham line without reward as they were held up after a great defensive intervention from Farrell.

Both sides were disrupted by a number of injuries from the physical play, with Mavericks eventually needing to drop down to 14 men.

The next try came after a break by Joe Daniels, with quick hands freeing Farrell who opted to kick through behind the Mavericks line and won the ensuing foot-race to dot down for an excellent solo score.

Not long after the restart, a huge defensive scrum by Dagenham turned over Mavericks ball and two perfect passes from Cook and Driver allowed Daniels to run in down the wing for a try from halfway.

Dagenham's Joe Daniels races away for a try against Mavericks - Credit: Dagenham RFC

A well-weighted chip kick from Driver was collected by centre partner Coughlan to score, before Driver capped off an outstanding performance with the final say of the game, cutting back through traffic to complete his hat-trick.

Dagenham continue the league campaign next week with a tough trip to Campion.