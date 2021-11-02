May & Baker return to action away to rivals Barkingside

May & Baker return to action following a break from action as they bid to continue climbing up the Thurlow Nunn First Division South league table.

The Bakers will make the short trip to Cricklefield Stadium on Friday evening to take on Barkingside on the back of a 0-0 draw against Coggeshall United last time out.

Joint-managers Jordan Harris and Alec Simm’s side currently sit eighth in the league after an initially slow start but they’ve since found their feet and been on a good run of form.

They’ve won seven times, drawn six, and lost just three times in the opening 16 fixtures of the campaign.

The league however, remains extremely tight with a good run of form potentially rocketing any team up the league, and that is what the Bakers next opponents Barkingside will be aiming to do after a mixed start to the season.