May & Baker find new shirt sponsor in Run Free Podcast

Published: 11:04 AM December 21, 2020

May & Baker bagged themselves a new shirt sponsor with Run Free Podcast just before action stopped once again.

The podcast, which was founded by Bakers midfielder Eddy Cooper and sports journalist Chris Phillips, was set up with the aim of focusing on mental health and the positive impact that sport can have.

They have now decided to link up with the football club to help them gain a shirt sponsor while also promoting their up and coming podcast.

“We’ve not had a sponsor since the start of the season, so I spoke to the gaffer about the podcast potentially doing the printing, and putting the badges on the shirts which we’ve now done,” Cooper revealed.

“We had that done by Pro Kit. It looks fantastic. It was a mutual benefit, for us it was about getting our name out there for the support of mental health, and building the awareness up.

“Anything that can do that, especially at the moment is beneficial. And obviously the club needed a sponsor to make the kits look good more than anything else.”

The midfielder admitted he never expected the podcast to go as well as it already has.

“We started the podcast back in the first lockdown, Chris got in touch with me, and wanted me to help him set up a podcast because I already had one with a few friends.

“It’s become a bigger thing, so now we also have a Run Free football team, and we’ve spoken to quite frankly some amazing people - Dame Kelly Holmes, Colin Jackson, Callum Skinner, the guy who took over from Sir Chris Hoy in the cycling side.

“Most recently we spoke to Jamie O’Hara before he left the Billericay Town job and Leon McKenzie who was a professional footballer but ended up turning into a professional boxer.”

In terms of football May & Baker are now expecting to have to wait until new year to return to action.

The FA confirmed that all games will be off until the next government review as every club in the division has been plunged into Tier 4 of the latest restrictions.

Even clubs at step 3-6, which includes the Thurlow Nunn First Division South, have to follow these rules.