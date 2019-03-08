Search

Mayfield basketball team win Redbridge Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 April 2019

Mayfield's Sixth Form basketball team won the Redbridge Cup (pic: Mayfield School)

Mayfield's Sixth Form basketball team won the Redbridge Cup (pic: Mayfield School)

Archant

The latest sports news from Mayfield School

Mayfield School had something to celebrate after their men’s Sixth Form basketball team won the Redbridge Cup.

After progressing through the earlier rounds of the competition, Mayfield took on Chadwell Heath Academy in the final.

Some excellent work by Kian Dar around the basket resulted in a lot of free-throw opportunities and despite the pressure of a close game, he converted nine from 10.

Ilyas Dar, Mayfield’s top points scorer this season, was consistent throughout to keep the game close.

Two three-pointers in the last five minutes of the game from Hamza Nadeem and a late three-pointer from Mahmoud Selim settled the game in Mayfield’s favour as they won 76-74.

The success continues a brilliant run for the team, having won the Redbridge Cup at every level since Year Eight.

That success followed a second-place finish for Mayfield’s Year 7-9 dance team at the London Youth Games final after some impressive displays

