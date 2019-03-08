Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Mayfield students take part in MLB Playball event

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 July 2019

Mayfield Primary School student took part in the Playball event at the London Stadium (Pic: Mayfield)

Mayfield Primary School student took part in the Playball event at the London Stadium (Pic: Mayfield)

Archant

Mayfield Primary School had 36 students head down to a Playball event at the London Stadium during the weekend of MLB action.

This event was running in conjunction with the MLB London Series matches between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Playball is Major League Baseball's main youth initiative to encourage young people to engage in Baseball and Softball.

You may also want to watch:

The Dagenham school students took part in five different activities, spending 25 minutes at each station with a number of expert coaches.

These stations included the 'Home Run Derby' which challenged students to hit the ball as far as they could and a 'Mini Game' which gave the students the chance to experience the pressures of stepping up to the plate.

In total students spent two hours playing, learning and developing their skills, showing fantastic team work and spirit in the process.

Each student received a complimentary PLAYBALL t-shirt as well as a bat and ball set to continue their development.

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash

The crash happened near the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Vintage vehicles and dog displays among attractions at family festival

The Dagenham steam and cider festival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash

The crash happened near the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Vintage vehicles and dog displays among attractions at family festival

The Dagenham steam and cider festival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Mayfield students take part in MLB Playball event

Mayfield Primary School student took part in the Playball event at the London Stadium (Pic: Mayfield)

Croll delighted to link up with Daggers for the first week of pre-season

Luke Croll during his time with Crystal Palace (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Council signs charter to ensure ‘highest standards’ for construction workers in borough

Barking and Dagenham council leader Darren Rodwell and Unite deputy regional secretary Vince Passfield signed the union's construction charter. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Dagneham teenager cashed cheques his accomplice stole from his grandfather

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: KEN MEARS

Dagenham pensioner’s warning after rogue roofers’ £600 attempted scam

Rogue traders have targeted an address in Valentines Way, Dagenham. Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists