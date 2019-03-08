Mayfield students take part in MLB Playball event

Mayfield Primary School had 36 students head down to a Playball event at the London Stadium during the weekend of MLB action.

This event was running in conjunction with the MLB London Series matches between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Playball is Major League Baseball's main youth initiative to encourage young people to engage in Baseball and Softball.

The Dagenham school students took part in five different activities, spending 25 minutes at each station with a number of expert coaches.

These stations included the 'Home Run Derby' which challenged students to hit the ball as far as they could and a 'Mini Game' which gave the students the chance to experience the pressures of stepping up to the plate.

In total students spent two hours playing, learning and developing their skills, showing fantastic team work and spirit in the process.

Each student received a complimentary PLAYBALL t-shirt as well as a bat and ball set to continue their development.