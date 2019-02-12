Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Impressive medal haul for TKJ youngsters

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 12 February 2019

The Toshi Kazoku Judokwai squad face the camera (pic: Toshi Kazoku Judokwai)

The Toshi Kazoku Judokwai squad face the camera (pic: Toshi Kazoku Judokwai)

Archant

The latest news from the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai club

Six talented Toshi Kazoku Judokwai youngsters had a weekend to remember as they all claimed a medal at the Micklefield Red & Yellow Belt Tournament in High Wycombe.

Kelien Fulgence, Derryn Hailes, Daniil Mykytyn, Daniel Rynkevic, Emily Verrier and Dennis Voinovan and all travelled to Buckinghamshire for the competitive event.

After a string of impressive displays, gold medals were won by Fulgence, Rynkevic and Mykytyn.

Hailes, Verrier and Voinovan, meanwhile, all took home bronze medals from the competition in High Wycombe after performing well.

The youngsters will aim to use those medals as a springboard for more success at other competitions in the coming weeks.

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai train every Tuesday and Thursday at the Barking Abbey School Leisure Centre in Woodbridge Road.

Training for under-eights takes place from 6-7pm; for eight to 14 from 7-8pm; and for 15-and-over from 8-9pm.

More information about Toshi Kazoku Judokwai can be found by visiting toshikazokujudokwai.weebly.com.

Most Read

‘I will never recover’: Family of murdered Karen Peter speaks out as husband jailed for life

Karen Peter with her daughters. Picture: Met Police

Families of victims of Barking serial killer hope BBC drama will highlight police failings

Stephen Port

Jailed for life: Controlling man who murdered wife and set fire to her body

Thomas Peter has been convicted of murder. Picture: Met Police

Two hospitalised after A13 crash

Emergency services at the A13 crash scene. Picture: LAS.

Fined: Dagenham Sunday Market trader who gave customers a bum deal

Lauren Selby sold fake Chanel potties on her stall in Dagenham Market. Pic: LBBD

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Wrexham boss praises bench after victory over Daggers

Stuart Beavon (in white) scored the only goal for Wrexham against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Sharpe saves the day for Barking & Dagenham girls district

Violette Sharpe netted the equalise for B&D girls district (Pic: BDSFA)

Athletics; Johnson leads way for Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners at the latest South Essex Cross-Country League race
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists