Impressive medal haul for TKJ youngsters

The Toshi Kazoku Judokwai squad face the camera (pic: Toshi Kazoku Judokwai) Archant

The latest news from the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai club

Six talented Toshi Kazoku Judokwai youngsters had a weekend to remember as they all claimed a medal at the Micklefield Red & Yellow Belt Tournament in High Wycombe.

Kelien Fulgence, Derryn Hailes, Daniil Mykytyn, Daniel Rynkevic, Emily Verrier and Dennis Voinovan and all travelled to Buckinghamshire for the competitive event.

After a string of impressive displays, gold medals were won by Fulgence, Rynkevic and Mykytyn.

Hailes, Verrier and Voinovan, meanwhile, all took home bronze medals from the competition in High Wycombe after performing well.

The youngsters will aim to use those medals as a springboard for more success at other competitions in the coming weeks.

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai train every Tuesday and Thursday at the Barking Abbey School Leisure Centre in Woodbridge Road.

Training for under-eights takes place from 6-7pm; for eight to 14 from 7-8pm; and for 15-and-over from 8-9pm.

More information about Toshi Kazoku Judokwai can be found by visiting toshikazokujudokwai.weebly.com.