Medal success for Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members in Kent

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 January 2019

The Toshi Kazoku Judokwai squad face the camera (pic: Toshi Kazoku Judokwai)

The latest news from the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai clubs

A group of four talented Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members all superbly claimed positions on the podium at the Kyu Grade Cup in Dartford.

James Downes was the sole gold medallist for TKJ at the meet as a string of strong displays saw him triumph in his category.

Mindaugas Vaskevicius, meanwhile, took home a silver medal after also impressing in Kent.

Yaroslav Mykytyn and Justus Smitruis both returned from the competition with a bronze medal to show for their efforts.

“I was really impressed with the performance and team spirit these players showed and I’m so pleased they all took home medals,” said coach Turan Kiani.

The quartet will hope to build on their impressive medal-winning performances at future events over the course of the coming weeks and months.

The club train every Tuesday and Thursday at the Barking Abbey School Leisure Centre. For more information about the club, visit toshikazokujudokwai.weebly.com.

