Boxing: Mixed fortunes for Dagenham BC duo

Dagenham's Michael Omokayode with GB prospect Cheavon Clarke Archant

Dagenham Boxing Club had two of their members in action at the Fight for Peace Academy in Woolwich on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Omokayode was first into the ring and conceded weight against Islington's Islam Liabjani as he stepped up a class.

But he landed some heavy shots early on and a straight right lead had the Islington boxer on the canvas, struggling to group.

You may also want to watch:

Referee Keith Mills eventually counted out Lianjani and awarded Omokayode the knockout win.

Jack Course had a height, reach and weight advantage over Dwayne Mukasa, from the host club, but the Fight for Peace boxer got close enough to land cleanly in the first round.

Course threw more punches in the second round, but dropped short too often, allowing his opponent to counter.

And although the Dagenham fighter upped his workrate in the final round and landed more often, it was Mukasa who took the unanimous points win.