Boxing: Mixed fortunes for Dagenham BC duo

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 December 2019

Dagenham's Michael Omokayode with GB prospect Cheavon Clarke

Dagenham's Michael Omokayode with GB prospect Cheavon Clarke

Dagenham Boxing Club had two of their members in action at the Fight for Peace Academy in Woolwich on Saturday.

Michael Omokayode was first into the ring and conceded weight against Islington's Islam Liabjani as he stepped up a class.

But he landed some heavy shots early on and a straight right lead had the Islington boxer on the canvas, struggling to group.

Referee Keith Mills eventually counted out Lianjani and awarded Omokayode the knockout win.

Jack Course had a height, reach and weight advantage over Dwayne Mukasa, from the host club, but the Fight for Peace boxer got close enough to land cleanly in the first round.

Course threw more punches in the second round, but dropped short too often, allowing his opponent to counter.

And although the Dagenham fighter upped his workrate in the final round and landed more often, it was Mukasa who took the unanimous points win.

Hopes for more jobs and investment as data centre from Japanese giant gets ready to open in Dagenham

One of the bare server halls in the data centre. It's slated to open May 1, 2020. Picture: Luke Acton.

Parents hail ‘hero’ who saved their six-year old son from dog attack in Dagenham

L-R: Sister Ishnoor, aged two, mum Sandeep Kaur, dad Harpal Singh and Arjun, six, at their home in Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham man, 20, jailed after string of vehicle thefts in Kent

Kyle Ainsley, 20, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after stealing vehicles from the driveways in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

New parking system installed at Barking’s Vicarage Field

Vicarage Field is set to introduce a new parking system in an effort to prevent queuing. Picture: Ken Mears.

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

