Search

Advanced search

Mixed results for Dagenham Boxing Club hopefuls on busy weekend of ring action

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 October 2019

Dagenham Boxing Club's Tariq Agius, Harry Carter and Patrick Kerrigan with their coaches at the East London Boxing Academy show in Leyton

Dagenham Boxing Club's Tariq Agius, Harry Carter and Patrick Kerrigan with their coaches at the East London Boxing Academy show in Leyton

Archant

Dagenham Boxing Club had members in action on three successive days during a busy weekend.

Dagenham BC's Zeryab Ali, Michael Bankole and Mahdi AbdulDagenham BC's Zeryab Ali, Michael Bankole and Mahdi Abdul

Zeryab Ali produced an excellent display at the Roundhouse on Friday to beat Kieran Fowler (London Community Boxing) in their London Development Championships semi-final.

With the bout all square going into the third, Ali upped the pace and outworked his rival until the bell for a 4-1 split decision.

However, Ali then dropped a close unanimous points decision to Jack Osbourne (New City) in Sunday's final back at the same venue.

Novice super-heavyweight prospect Yunus Abassi, 19, met former Universities champion Johnny Fisher (New City) in the Class A semi-finals and caught by a heavy combination in the first round.

Referee Hilary Lissenden called a halt after an eight count, but Fisher lost his final to Brian Muwenge (All Stars) on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

Dagenham's Mahdi Abdul lost on unanimous points to Hasim Hassan (Fisher) in the Class A 52kg final, while club captain Michael Bankole had a bad day in the Class B 60kg final.

Bankole met Ahmed Hatim (Earlsfield) in a scrappy affair and was warned three times by international referee Tony Kennelly for ducking too low, with his third warning leading to automatic disqualification.

Three of Dagenham's junior boxers were in action at the East London Boxing Academy show in Leyton on Saturday, with Patrick Kerrigan beating Kamarai Williams, from the host club, on unanimous points after a strong, dominant display.

Harry Carter beat Jibreel Sheikh on a split 3-2 decision after a very entertaining bout, with his higher workrate and fitness proving the difference, while two-time national champion Tariq Agius returned to the ring to face Uzair Magbool for the 52kg Southern Arena Youth title.

Maqbool had relinquished the 49kg belt a week earlier and Agius began well with two-fisted attacks, only for his rival to hit back with a late burst of straight punches in the second.

As Agius tired, Maqbool took the third round for a 3-2 split decision and the best boxer award.

Sonny Flack, Sophie Locke and Kieran Weedon face Home Counties rivals in the national pre quarter-finals at the Roundhouse this Sunday.

Most Read

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Woman injured in crash after driver allegedly fails to stop for police

The crash took place near Martins Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Month of free Overground travel coming to an end

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Most Read

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Woman injured in crash after driver allegedly fails to stop for police

The crash took place near Martins Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Month of free Overground travel coming to an end

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Mixed results for Dagenham Boxing Club hopefuls on busy weekend of ring action

Dagenham Boxing Club's Tariq Agius, Harry Carter and Patrick Kerrigan with their coaches at the East London Boxing Academy show in Leyton

Daggers striker Grant pleased to get off mark after lack of game time

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Cricket: Nijjar reflects on stunning season finale with Essex

Aron Nijjar and Aaron Beard with the County Championship Trophy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Now City Hall wants to ground London City Airport expansion over noise and air pollution

London City Airport expansion objections by London Assembly. Picture: City Airport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists