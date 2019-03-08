Mixed results for Dagenham Boxing Club hopefuls on busy weekend of ring action

Dagenham Boxing Club's Tariq Agius, Harry Carter and Patrick Kerrigan with their coaches at the East London Boxing Academy show in Leyton Archant

Dagenham Boxing Club had members in action on three successive days during a busy weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham BC's Zeryab Ali, Michael Bankole and Mahdi Abdul Dagenham BC's Zeryab Ali, Michael Bankole and Mahdi Abdul

Zeryab Ali produced an excellent display at the Roundhouse on Friday to beat Kieran Fowler (London Community Boxing) in their London Development Championships semi-final.

With the bout all square going into the third, Ali upped the pace and outworked his rival until the bell for a 4-1 split decision.

However, Ali then dropped a close unanimous points decision to Jack Osbourne (New City) in Sunday's final back at the same venue.

Novice super-heavyweight prospect Yunus Abassi, 19, met former Universities champion Johnny Fisher (New City) in the Class A semi-finals and caught by a heavy combination in the first round.

Referee Hilary Lissenden called a halt after an eight count, but Fisher lost his final to Brian Muwenge (All Stars) on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

Dagenham's Mahdi Abdul lost on unanimous points to Hasim Hassan (Fisher) in the Class A 52kg final, while club captain Michael Bankole had a bad day in the Class B 60kg final.

Bankole met Ahmed Hatim (Earlsfield) in a scrappy affair and was warned three times by international referee Tony Kennelly for ducking too low, with his third warning leading to automatic disqualification.

Three of Dagenham's junior boxers were in action at the East London Boxing Academy show in Leyton on Saturday, with Patrick Kerrigan beating Kamarai Williams, from the host club, on unanimous points after a strong, dominant display.

Harry Carter beat Jibreel Sheikh on a split 3-2 decision after a very entertaining bout, with his higher workrate and fitness proving the difference, while two-time national champion Tariq Agius returned to the ring to face Uzair Magbool for the 52kg Southern Arena Youth title.

Maqbool had relinquished the 49kg belt a week earlier and Agius began well with two-fisted attacks, only for his rival to hit back with a late burst of straight punches in the second.

As Agius tired, Maqbool took the third round for a 3-2 split decision and the best boxer award.

Sonny Flack, Sophie Locke and Kieran Weedon face Home Counties rivals in the national pre quarter-finals at the Roundhouse this Sunday.