Mo Sagaf extends Dagenham & Redbridge stay
Dagenham & Redbridge have announced that midfielder Mohammad Sagaf has signed a contract extension with the club.
The 23-year-old has played 13 times for the Daggers since signing at the end of January, and Daryl McMahon is delighted to have signed the central midfielder to a longer deal.
"We're absolutely delighted that Mo has signed this new deal. He brings great energy, terrific quality on the ball, and real legs, appetite and hunger to the team," McMahon said.
"He's made us a lot more competitive in the middle of the pitch and we've been able to play through him a lot because he's so comfortable technically on the ball.
"Also with Mo, he can play in a number of positions and he's a good age at 23, so we hope he can continue to develop with us as we go forward."
This comes on the back of the departures of Luke Croll, James Dobson and Sam Deering.
