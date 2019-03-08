Search

Elite Tang Soo Do students enjoy medal success

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 September 2019

Elite Tang Soo Do youngsters face the camera

Archant

Elite Tang Soo Do students have enjoyed their share of success at competitions during September.

Siblings Danielle and Andrew Paddon travelled to Malta to face tough opposition from all over Europe.

And Danielle won silver in sparring, after losing her final by just one point, while Andrew took two silvers and a bronze for empty hand forms, weapons and sparring.

Nine-year-old Izzy Kelly was also in action and won a fantastic gold and silver medal.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew and Danielle Paddon also combined for one gold, four silver and three bronze medals at the Scottish Championships in Inverness and chief instructor Stuart Reason said: "These dedicated students train very hard in order to be able to travel all over the world to compete in their art and they are a real credit to our club.

"What makes these achievements even more amazing is that Danielle and Andrew are competing inn the young adult black belt category and these are by far the most competitive and hardest sections to place in the top three.

"We are very proud of our youngster students especially Izzy who had an outstanding competition in Malta.

"We still have a couple more competitions this year, including a European Championships in Rotterdam next month which we will be hoping to bring more medals home from."

Elite TSD are based at Dagenham Park School.

