Medal success for busy Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 September 2019

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai youngsters are all smiles

Archant

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members have enjoyed a busy few weeks and medal success recently.

The Mayfield School-based club saw Ruby Delaney win gold in her first pre-cadet ranking tournament at the Northern Home Counties Open to start things off.

And Justus Smitruis added silver at the Heart of England Championships in Birmingham.

Six youngsters competed at the Metro orange belt & below event, with twins Amy and Jenson Verrier silver and bronze on their eighth birthday.

Kelien Fulgence claimed gold, Rene Fulgence silver and Emily Verrier bronze, as Daniel Rynkevic performed well but missed out on a podium.

Kaif Tabassum won silver in his first senior competition at the Kyu Grade Cup in High Wycombe, where Smitruis added gold.

Coach Turan Kiani said: "It's a very busy time for all these players after the summer break. They have done fantastic and I'm so proud of them all."

