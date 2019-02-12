Mullender aims to upset the odds against British champion Williams

Middleweight Joe Mullender (pic: Steven Paston/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Joe Mullender and Jamie Williams, his trainer at Dagenham’s Legends gym, face a special night on Friday with a top-of-the-bill spot on the show that marks the rebirth of the Royal Albert Hall as a major boxing venue.

‘Smokin’ Joe’ meets tough Welshman Liam Williams, the British middleweight title holder, on a Frank Warren promotion providing the first pro show in seven years at Kensington’s famous old fight spot with a special atmosphere.

It’s a big night for enthusiastic coach Williams, who has plotted English champion Mullender’s rise in his pro group at his busy gym, while also developing youngsters at school and colleges around the area.

The challenger is fight-wise and knows he is an outsider against a quality rival whose only two defeats in 22 fights were against ex-world champion Liam Smith.

“For me it is all about the British title and I will fight anyone,” insisted the popular 32-year-old.

“I respect Liam as a fighter and he is levels above me on paper, but I don’t really care who I fight to be honest.

“It is for the British title and the odds are stacked against me, but that is what I like.

British champion Williams insists: “Joe will be coming fit and strong, but he will find I am a class above him and will beat him.”

A second British title fight on the show sees Johnny Garton face Chris Jenkins for the welterweight belt.

Also in action are undefeated big-punchers Anthony Yarde, who competes at light heavyweight, and heavyweight hope Daniel Dubois.

Unbeaten prospects Lucien Reid, Hamzah Sheeraz, James Branch Jr. and Harvey Horn aim to extend winning records on Friday’s bill.

Meanwhile, super welterweight Mitchell Frearson, another fighter from Dagenham’s Legends gym, goes for a fourth straight win at Brentwood on Saturday on a Lee Eaton show that features two title fights.

*Local cruiserweight Mark Little made it 11 straight wins outpointing Czech Jan Hrazdira.

“It was a good win in a tough fight,” said Little, who is known as the ‘Boleyn Boy’.