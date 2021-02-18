National League season to continue; North and South null and void

Published: 8:04 PM February 18, 2021

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge and Connor Smith of Wealdstone battle for the ball in their National League encounter

The National League have announced the continuation of their 2020-21 season at step one level, but a desire to declare step two null and void.

Member clubs were consulted earlier this month regarding the ongoing playing of fixtures during the coronavirus pandemic, when it was agreed the two tiers would hold separate votes to determine their own outcomes.

As a result, the vote among National League clubs - including Dagenham & Redbridge and Wealdstone - resulted in seven voting for the season to be declared null and void, while 13 voted against, meaning the competition will continue to operate for the remainder of the season.

A similar vote among National League South and North clubs ended with 24 voting to end the campaign and 19 against the proposal, meaning a 51 per cent majority was reached to pass the resolution to declare the season null and void.

Two votes from the National League have not yet been cast, but the outcome cannot be affected by those votes.

A statement said: "With the voting procedure now closed, National League North and South fixtures will cease with immediate effect.

"The board will take the resolution outcome to the Football Association for ratification. This will include dialogue regarding promotion and relegation."