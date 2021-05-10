National League set to welcome fans back for final matches

Published: 2:01 PM May 10, 2021

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The National League can confirm plans are ongoing for the anticipated return of spectators at Vanarama National League matches from Monday, May 17.

Subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions in England, clubs will be issuing details on their media channels for the remaining games of the 2020/21 campaign in due course. Wrexham AFC have been in full consultation with The National League.

Clubs have been requested to submit an Operational Plan to The National League for approval. Permission must also be sought from their Local Authority.

Stadium capacities have been calculated using methodology provided by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) to ensure social distancing is in place.

Through consultation with its members, The National League has determined only home supporters will be able to attend league matches from May 17 and each of the play-off eliminators and semi-finals.

As a neutral fixture, supporters of both participating clubs in the Vanarama National League Promotion Final will be able to attend in limited numbers. Details of a date and venue are currently being finalised.

The National League looks forward to welcoming supporters back to matches from May 17.

This marks great progress towards the unrestricted return of spectators.