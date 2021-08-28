Robert Clack and Newham Beagles star wins Essex Championship

Published: 7:30 AM August 28, 2021 Updated: 3:40 PM August 28, 2021

Robert Clack School student Kosisochukwu Divine Joseph won gold at the under-15 girls' Essex Championships earlier this summer.

The year 10 student, who runs for Newham & Essex Beagles, won the 100m race in a time of 12.89 seconds at the Championship race in Chelmsford to improve her best time.

Robert Clack Secondary School student Kosisochukwu Divine Joseph won the under-15 girls Essex Championship - Credit: Juliet Oke

The youngster has slowly improved her time throughout her previous events at Hornchurch, Mile End, Chelmsford, Dagenham and Dartford.

Joseph also bagged a bronze medal in the 200m race at the same event the following day in a time of 26.9 seconds.

Kosisochukwu Divine Joseph will now be looking to build on her recent success in her upcoming competitions as she looks to continue making a name for herself on the athletics scene.