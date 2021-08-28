Robert Clack and Newham Beagles star wins Essex Championship
Published: 7:30 AM August 28, 2021 Updated: 3:40 PM August 28, 2021
- Credit: Julie Oke
Robert Clack School student Kosisochukwu Divine Joseph won gold at the under-15 girls' Essex Championships earlier this summer.
The year 10 student, who runs for Newham & Essex Beagles, won the 100m race in a time of 12.89 seconds at the Championship race in Chelmsford to improve her best time.
The youngster has slowly improved her time throughout her previous events at Hornchurch, Mile End, Chelmsford, Dagenham and Dartford.
Joseph also bagged a bronze medal in the 200m race at the same event the following day in a time of 26.9 seconds.
Kosisochukwu Divine Joseph will now be looking to build on her recent success in her upcoming competitions as she looks to continue making a name for herself on the athletics scene.