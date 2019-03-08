London Youth Games announces Nike partnership

The London Youth Games have formally announced a new partnership with Nike.

The largest youth sport event in Europe pledges continued commitment in providing inclusive and engaging opportunities for young Londoners to take part in sport and physical activity.

And interim chief executive Nicky Affleck is delighted to welcome Nike on board.

A statement said: “Both Nike and LYG share the belief that sport is a powerful vehicle for positive change, and if a young person has a desire to play, they should have the opportunity to.

“The partnership aims to boost participation figures to 200,000 young Londoners taking part in the Games annually by 2022.

“Working with Nike and their vast experience in delivering high quality sporting events and moments, provides us with an opportunity to elevate LYG events for all participants, volunteers and supporters.

“At LYG, we are proud of our illustrious alumni, many of whom are now elite Nike athletes such as Alex Scott, Dina Asher-Smith, and Mo Farah. We hope the increased presence of sporting talents at our events inspire more young Londoners to find their best through sport.

“We are keen to maximise stakeholder relationships by shaping more opportunities outside of LYG events and programming. The partnership is committed to increasing not only female participation in sport across all boroughs, but also boosting local participation opportunities through community volunteering.

“Developing the next generation of coaches is another focal point for the partnership. To this end, we will be hosting an inaugural London Youth Games Coaches Conference this summer, where we will be upskilling and investing in local coaching workforce.

“With the support of Nike, we have powered up our digital capabilities, revolutionising our website, app and social media platforms. This will vastly improve our engagement with our current and future participants, volunteers, team managers and supporters.

“Included in this is an enhanced onboarding journey that will offer all users a seamless experience across the Games from the moment they download the app.

“Last year we reached a monumental milestone of 1.5 million young Londoners participating in the Games since its inception in 1977. LYG are dedicated to offering an inclusive platform for young Londoners to come together to achieve more through sport.

“As we enter this new partnership, we are committed to ensuring this remains at the heart of all that we do. This unique partnership presents us with a game changing moment and will give us the opportunity to inspire and enable more young people to find their best through sport.”