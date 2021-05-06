Essex fall to Fletcher's best for Nottinghamshire

Published: 7:02 PM May 6, 2021

Luke Fletcher of Nottinghamshire appeals for the wicket of Ryan ten Doeschate at Trent Bridge

Nottinghamshire pace bowler Luke Fletcher took a career-best six for 24 as title-holders Essex were bowled out for 99 on the opening day of their LV=Insurance County Championship match at Trent Bridge.

Fletcher, who bagged five for 28 against Derbyshire last week, took his wickets in two spells, the second bringing him five for 11 in seven overs, including a triple-wicket maiden.

It saw Essex lose their last six wickets for 19 in a dizzy hour after lunch, rewarding Nottinghamshire’s decision to bowl first on a green pitch.

Nottinghamshire lost their first four wickets for 84, the Zimbabwe-born Dutch seamer Shane Snater taking three wickets in only his second Championship match, but Lyndon James and Steven Mullaney (63) have seized the initiative in a so-far unbroken partnership of 104 for a lead of 89 by the close.

Nick Browne’s 53 was the only worthwhile resistance from the Bob Willis Trophy champions after opening partner Sir Alastair Cook was dismissed for three by former England teammate Stuart Broad.

Browne picked up four boundaries in the first three overs but after Cook tentatively edged behind, Fletcher removed Tom Westley’s off stump with the best ball of the morning and Dan Lawrence, dropped at third slip on nought, played across the line to James to be leg before for 14.

Broad’s second spell accounted for Paul Walter but Browne was still there on 39 from 71 for four at lunch.

The excellent Fletcher soon inflicted further pain as Essex slipped to 86 for six, Ryan ten Doeschate playing round a full delivery before Adam Wheater was strangled down the leg side.

Nick Browne in batting action for Essex against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge - Credit: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Browne hit nine fours in his half century but was well caught at backward point when tempted by some width from Fletcher, who then had Snater caught behind and Peter Siddle leg before to consecutive balls of the same over before Jamie Porter survived his hat-trick attempt.

James (2-3) wrapped things up by trapping Simon Harmer in front in the next over.

After Nottinghamshire lost Ben Slater, who flicked Snater tamely to square leg and Ben Duckett, edging behind off Porter, in consecutive overs, Joe Clarke and Haseeb Hameed added 43 before Snater removed both, Clarke caught behind, Hameed at second slip with attacking shots outside off stump, the latter missing out by one on a fifth half-century in six innings.

Shane Snater of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Nottinghamshire's Ben Slater with Adam Wheater - Credit: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

But as the ball lost its hardness, James and Mullaney took control, the latter completing an impressive fifty from 57 balls with his 10th boundary.