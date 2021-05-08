News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rain washes out Nottinghamshire v Essex day three

Published: 4:08 PM May 8, 2021   
A general view of the ground at Trent Bridge

A general view of the ground at Trent Bridge - Credit: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Persistent heavy rain meant that no play was possible on day three of the LV=Insurance County Championship match between Nottinghamshire and Essex at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

With the match well advanced, however, an uninterrupted fourth day would provide every chance of a positive result, with both sides looking for a second Group One win.

Essex, who trailed by 224 on first innings, will resume at 129 for three, needing a further 95 to make Nottinghamshire bat again after Steven Mullaney’s first-innings century put the home side in control. Opener Nick Browne is not out on 60.

Browne scored 53 as Essex were skittled for 99 in their first innings, with Luke Fletcher claiming career-best figures of 6-24 for the home side.

Mullaney's ton led Nottinghamshire to 323 in reply, as Shane Snater picked up 7-98 for the visitors before Sir Alastair Cook (35), Tom Westley and Dan Lawrence were dismissed second time around.


