Daggers suffer heavy defeat to 10-men Notts County without a goalkeeper

Published: 7:56 PM February 9, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge crashed to a 3-1 defeat away to 10-men Notts County who saw their goalkeeper Sam Slocombe sent off.

A brace from striker Kyle Wootton and a goal from Ruben Rodrigues sealed the three points against all odds at Meadow Lane.

Daggers manager Daryl McMahon made three changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Wrexham on the weekend with Myles Weston, Callum Reynolds and Paul McCallum coming in to replace Elliott Johnson, George Saunders and Scott Wilson in order to switch to a 3-5-2 formation.

Former Ebbsfleet United winger Weston was the dangerman in the early stages for the visitors as he raced forward twice to win a corner and whip a corner in but those chances led to nothing.

Goalkeeper Elliot Justham was called into action in the eight minute of play as he had to deny striker Jimmy Knowles.

Two minutes the hosts took the lead as Kyle Wootton swept home a rebound after Justham denied Knowles header from a Ruben Rodrigues cross into the box.

In the 18th minute County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe raced out and took Daggers striker Darren McQueen out after misplacing the ball to award McMahon’s men a penalty as the hosts shot-stopper was given a red card to reduce them to 10 men.

Neal Ardley’s men didn’t have a goalkeeper named on the bench so midfielder Michael Doyle went in between the sticks and up stepped striker Paul McCallum from the spot but he smashed his effort off the post.

Back down the other end Justham had to deny Wootton as he tried to double their lead shortly after Knowles also had an attempt on goal.

McQueen then tried his luck but stand-in goalkeeper Doyle was equal to his shot in the 32nd minute.

Notts County then made it 2-0 just two minutes later as Portuguese midfielder Rodrigues weaved away from his defender before smashing the ball home from range.

Dagenham captain Dean Rance tried his luck from range but was denied by Doyle then McQueen had another chance but was also stopped before McCallum followed up the rebound but his effort was blocked.

Five minutes was added on and in the third of those Wootton grabbed his second of the match as he curled a shot home to make it 3-0 as they headed into the break.

Early in the second-half Wootton drilled a shot over the crossbar as the hosts didn’t sit back on their lead.

Substitute Liam Gordon fired over the crossbar while McCallum headed wide as the visitors desperately searched for a way back into the contest.

Former Hornchurch winger George Saunders hit the wall with the free-kick and then Dean Rance fires wide with the follow-up in the 74th minute of play.

In the 91st minute Dagenham finally pulled one back as midfielder Matt Robinson netted his second in as many games.

Notts County: Slocombe, Kelly-Evans, Rawlinson, Lacey, Barnett; Boldewijn, Reeves, Doyle, Rodrigues, Wootton, Knowles.

Unused subs: Brindley, Turner, O’Brien, Effiong, Sam.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Eleftheriou (Gordon 45), Clark, Reynolds, Croll, Weston, Robinson, Rance, Deering (Saunders 66), McQueen (Wilson 62), McCallum.

Unused subs: Johnson and Adams.