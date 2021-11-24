Dagenham's injury problems building up ahead of Notts County trip
Dagenham & Redbridge face some selection issues in defence as they look to find more consistency to remain among the front-runners in the National League.
Daggers travel away to Notts County on Saturday (5.20pm) for a match in front of the BT Sport cameras.
They could however be without the likes of Elliott Johnson, Will Wright, Joey Jones, Harry Phipps, Scott Wilson, and Josh Walker.
“Will has hurt his back lifting weights in the gym, nothing major, It shouldn’t be too long. I might have to keep fit myself to be honest,” McMahon chuckled.
Physio Julien Allwood provided an update on the current injury list while Johnson is suspended for his red card in the 1-0 defeat to Yeovil Town.
“Harry has had quite a difficult time over the past few years, it has been well documented he had a knee injury, which was quite severe. Unfortunately a couple of months ago for no real underline reason he got an infection to his right knee.
“It’s unfortunately really severe and it turned out to be sceptics due to that reasoning he had to have a further knee surgery to wash out the bacteria and infection in the knee.
“The good thing is that we caught it early and Harry is making a really good recovery and he is working really hard in the gym.
“Joey Jones during the game against Salford reported an impact injury due to a tackle. He had knee pain, the following day his knee was really swollen, and he was having difficulty moving his knee.
“We sent for a scan, the results have come back, and the best way to put it is that he has a stress fracture of his knee. It’s very small and doesn’t require surgical invention, but we need to give the bone time to heel.
“Scott Wilson credit to him played through pain for a couple of weeks, his last game was against Southend, we took the decision after that game to get an MRI on his knee.
“He felt uncomfortable doing change of direction tasks. It’s come back with basically stress fracture of the knee. Unfortunately in his case it requires surgical invention.
“We expected to have Josh Walker back for the Salford game, he was back in training and reaggravated his groin. We sent him for an MRI.
“He actually has a grade 3 abductor tear with a partial detachment of the muscle.”