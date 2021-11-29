McMahon feels everything is going wrong for Dagenham right now

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon feels everything that could go wrong is going wrong at present following 2-1 defeat to Notts County.

Daggers fell to a third consecutive defeat in the National League to slip down to 10th in the league table - an eighth defeat in their last 11 fixtures after what was such an impressive start to the new campaign.

Frank Vincent opened the scoring for the hosts before Angelo Balanta equalised just before half-time but Kyle Wootton struck the winner for County in the 73rd minute.

“Disappointed to lose the game, I felt we did enough to get something out of it, it’s an error for the second goal in particular,” McMahon said.

“We saw on Tuesday night that we’ve got to eradicate that out of our game. The overall performance I was pleased with the boys, the character and the spirit.

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We’re going through a spell where if something can go wrong against us it does, we lost two more players, and we’ve got six, seven or even eight now in the changing room that would probably all get into the starting 11 of our team.

“We know it’s difficult, but we’ve got to stick together, and get through this period.”

The former Ebbsfleet United manager was disappointed with the second goal his side conceded and feel they must start learning from their mistakes.

“Very, the second one in particular because it’s something that we’ve seen during the week, and spoken about and highlighted. Very disappointed with that goal.”

McMahon also wanted to take the positives of the team spirit away from the match although he isn’t sure what they lacked in the second-half initially but will evaluate things intensely.

“It’s a difficult question to answer right now, we’re playing against a good side, and we’re missing key players.

“The character of the group, we’ve got a strong group, their hard working. We’ve had to move players into different positions, but they still fight and scrap. We still try to play how we want to play and our performance was decent against a good Notts County side.”