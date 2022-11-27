Dagenham fall to third straight defeat at Notts County

Dagenham & Redbridge fell to a third consecutive defeat in the National League to slip down to 10th in the league table.

The hosts started on the front foot, but Paul McCallum looked to get in behind on a couple of occasions in the opening 10 minutes, although the Magpies caught the forward offside.

The Daggers began to settle in to the game well around the quarter-hour mark, retaining the ball high up the pitch and putting together some passing moves.

Dean Rance forced a good save out of Sam Slocombe in the 21st minute, after striking an effort from 20-yards when the ball fell fortuitously to him.

Matt Robinson was the next blue shirt to have Slocombe scrambling, as his strike from the edge of the box flew just inches wide of the post.

Approaching the 30-minute mark the Daggers created space with some intricate passing, resulting in Rance slipping a reverse ball through to Mauro Vilhete, but Slocombe was there again to save his effort on goal.

County found the back of the net five minutes later, as Frank Vincent headed home from a corner.

Paul McCallum was forced off five minutes before the break, with the extent of his calf injury unknown. Ibby Akanbi replaced him.

Angelo Balanta levelled the scoreline in the 42nd minute, as the Daggers hit the back of the net from a corner of their own.

Myles Weston’s delivery was perfect for Angelo to head across goal at the near post.

The Daggers came out for the second half on the front foot, although it was County’s Rodrigues who skied an effort after a cut-back.

Just under 10-minutes into the second half, Will Wright’s wicked delivery from a corner evaded everyone as it flashed across the face of goal.

Callum Reynolds was forced into a last-ditch challenge to prevent a Magpies counter-attack just before the hour-mark.

Rodrigues found space at the back post five minutes later, with County’s best chance of the second half, although he could only direct his free header wide of Elliot Justham’s goal.

The 72nd minute saw Ibby Akanbi try to bully his way into the box and get a shot off, but the County backline repelled his effort, and Mo Sagaf’s subsequent cross evaded the blue shirts in the box.

Notts County took the lead two minutes later in the 74th minute, as Kyle Wootton headed home from an in-swinging cross, giving Justham no chance in the Daggers’ net.

George Saunders replaced the injured Mo Sagaf in the 82nd minute, introducing some real pace into the Daggers frontline.

The penultimate chance for McMahon’s men came in the 84th minute, as Mauro Vilhete stabbed a ball in to Akanbi, who outmuscled his man and shot, but Slocombe did well to hold the effort.

George Saunders had the Daggers’ last real chance of the game, as the ball dropped to him 25-yards from goal, but his ferocious strike was palmed away, and evaded the rest of the Daggers men in the box.

Daggers Lineup: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Ling, Weston, Sagaf (Saunders 82'), Rance, Robinson, Vilhete, Balanta, McCallum (Akanbi 41')

Unused subs: Lawlor, Scott, Taylor