Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Opinion

NR F1 Podcast: 2018 Season Review – Let’s hear it for the band

17 December, 2018 - 06:16
The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.

The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.

Archant

The NR F1 Podcast reviews the 2018 Formula 1 season – with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes top of the pile, plus some exiting developments awaiting in 2019.

What a year for F1! Don’t remember? Let’s us jog your minds or possibly join you in your amnesia.

Edition 237 of The NR F1 Podcast wraps up another Formula 1 year in traditional style – with our season review pod, more pod members than is advisable, eating an actual meal at The Rushcutters and reminiscing about all that was good (and not) during 2018.

Michael Bailey leads the crew with Kyle Cumbers, Richard Baxter, Steve Rust, Callum Springall, Alessandro Esa Fumagalli, Stewart Muller and Nathan Tuck all in attendance and tucking into the F1 memories and debate – including their 2018 awards and the final standings in The NR F1 Prediction League.

The crew also take a little look ahead to 2019 and wonder if F1 fantasy league is really worth it.

It’s been a cracking year so a big thank you to everyone who has listened, got involved and been in touch throughout our seventh year of F1 podcast chatter – and here’s to doing it all again in 2019!

And if you want to hear more from where this came from, just scoot over to The NR F1 Podcast on Patreon for all the details.

The NR F1 Podcast gets together to their views on the latest Formula 1 action out across the world.

This is the podcast’s seventh season of action and has previously reviewed the British Grand Prix from the start-finish straight at Silverstone, opined over years of F1 news and interviewed former BBC F1 host Jake Humphrey.

You can subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on iTunes, subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on audioboom or get the latest NR F1 Podcast editions on your podcast player of choice – to make sure you catch every edition as soon as it is released.

Follow The NRF1 Podcast @theNRF1 on Facebook and The NR F1 Podcast on Twitter – or get in touch with an email to The NR F1 Podcast at NRF1podcast@gmail.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Northbury Primary School teacher leaves school after 27 years service

Science teacher Kulvinder Johal will be leaving Northbury Primary School after 27 years. Picture: Michael Cockerham

Dagenham off-licence fined £11k over smuggled goods and under-age alcohol sale

Magazin Romanesc Oltenia off-licence in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Prison officer receives fine and ban after being caught drink-driving

#includeImage($article, 225)

Festive evening held to thank ‘dedicated’ Wells arts centre volunteers

#includeImage($article, 225)

North Norfolk Christmas market raises £10,000 for charities in 10th year

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s devastated them’- Mother describes terrible impact of house fire on family

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88 Runners show best form during variety of Dawn til Dusk challenges

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Sikhs in the City event

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

West Ham fans singing in the rain and sleet as they pay homage to Pellegrini

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) fouls Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Orient and Daggers both handed away trips in FA Trophy

The FA Trophy (pic: Simon Cooper/PA Images)

Daggers goalkeeper Moore is hoping he impressed as they progressed in the FA Trophy

Dagenham defend in depth to deny Ebbsfleet a late goal during their FA Trophy clash (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists