OnTee golf app making booking easier

Julia Engstrom shows her support for OnTee Archant

OnTee is on a mission - a mission to make booking golf sessions as accessible and as easy as possible, to as many people as possible.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A successful start-up founded in 2017 by Swedish Golfer Fredrik van Speijk, OnTee is a fast-growing phenomenon and now available to UK holiday-makers who want to make sure they get a round or two of golf in while abroad.

Not only does OnTee have over 1,000 golf courses to choose from across Europe, booking a session is now even easier. UK golf enthusiasts can book a session in their own language, choose a preferred golf course, select a date and time and get that session booked! Planning ahead for stress-free, guaranteed play.

If a last-minute loop is more your thing?, the OnTee app lets you search for real time availabilIty so you can easily view golf courses and available slots nearest to you.

With golf courses in the most desirable locations including Spain, Portugal, Italy, France and the Czech Republic to name but a few, there is no reason to not get that tee time booked.

Swedish golf star and Ladies British Open amateur winner Julia Engström regularly uses OnTee and is proud to be an ambassador for the brand.

You may also want to watch:

"I travel extensively, playing golf all over the world. There's nothing I love more than playing at new exciting courses as well as revisiting my favourites," she said.

"I've used the OnTee app for almost a year now as it really makes booking tee times so much easier. No more calling or emailing courses waiting for a reply to book or simply check availability.

"The golfing industry is constantly evolving. I'm so excited to be part of it and look forward to working with OnTee to make golf more accessible to people worldwide."

How to use OnTee to book your tee times in 3 easy steps:

Search: Using the OnTee app or website you can search by country, region, city and golf course.

Choose: Choose your golf course, date and time.

Check Out: Book now and pay later.

*Always with a free cancellation until 48 hours before your tee time.