Search

Advanced search

OnTee golf app making booking easier

PUBLISHED: 11:15 13 February 2020

Julia Engstrom shows her support for OnTee

Julia Engstrom shows her support for OnTee

Archant

OnTee is on a mission - a mission to make booking golf sessions as accessible and as easy as possible, to as many people as possible.

A successful start-up founded in 2017 by Swedish Golfer Fredrik van Speijk, OnTee is a fast-growing phenomenon and now available to UK holiday-makers who want to make sure they get a round or two of golf in while abroad.

Not only does OnTee have over 1,000 golf courses to choose from across Europe, booking a session is now even easier. UK golf enthusiasts can book a session in their own language, choose a preferred golf course, select a date and time and get that session booked! Planning ahead for stress-free, guaranteed play.

If a last-minute loop is more your thing?, the OnTee app lets you search for real time availabilIty so you can easily view golf courses and available slots nearest to you.

With golf courses in the most desirable locations including Spain, Portugal, Italy, France and the Czech Republic to name but a few, there is no reason to not get that tee time booked.

Swedish golf star and Ladies British Open amateur winner Julia Engström regularly uses OnTee and is proud to be an ambassador for the brand.

You may also want to watch:

"I travel extensively, playing golf all over the world. There's nothing I love more than playing at new exciting courses as well as revisiting my favourites," she said.

"I've used the OnTee app for almost a year now as it really makes booking tee times so much easier. No more calling or emailing courses waiting for a reply to book or simply check availability.

"The golfing industry is constantly evolving. I'm so excited to be part of it and look forward to working with OnTee to make golf more accessible to people worldwide."

How to use OnTee to book your tee times in 3 easy steps:

Search: Using the OnTee app or website you can search by country, region, city and golf course.

Choose: Choose your golf course, date and time.

Check Out: Book now and pay later.

*Always with a free cancellation until 48 hours before your tee time.

Most Read

‘It’s going to be a hell of an inconvenience’: Dagenham parking zone slammed by neighbours

Mark Christy from Dagenham took this photo of grandson Ollie’s toy car in a controlled parking zone bay outside his home in a bid to highlight how narrow the space is. Picture: Mark Christy

1,500 parents in Barking and Dagenham fined for taking children out of school

The councils fines parents in Barking and Dagenham only when asked to by schools. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham named ‘tree city of the world’

Cllrs Darren Rodwell and Syed Ghani dig deep for the environment. Picture: LBBD

How a Dagenham teacher’s impromptu lesson led to pupils publishing their personal stories

Sam Norwood and fellow Robert Clack history teacher Katy Staten with some of the pupils who curated their own exhibition. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Bishop of Brentwood visits Dagenham school

The Bishop of Brentwood meets Max, the school dog. Picture: All Saints

Most Read

‘It’s going to be a hell of an inconvenience’: Dagenham parking zone slammed by neighbours

Mark Christy from Dagenham took this photo of grandson Ollie’s toy car in a controlled parking zone bay outside his home in a bid to highlight how narrow the space is. Picture: Mark Christy

1,500 parents in Barking and Dagenham fined for taking children out of school

The councils fines parents in Barking and Dagenham only when asked to by schools. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham named ‘tree city of the world’

Cllrs Darren Rodwell and Syed Ghani dig deep for the environment. Picture: LBBD

How a Dagenham teacher’s impromptu lesson led to pupils publishing their personal stories

Sam Norwood and fellow Robert Clack history teacher Katy Staten with some of the pupils who curated their own exhibition. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Bishop of Brentwood visits Dagenham school

The Bishop of Brentwood meets Max, the school dog. Picture: All Saints

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

OnTee golf app making booking easier

Julia Engstrom shows her support for OnTee

WSL: Reading 2 West Ham 0

West Ham's Kate Longhurst (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Amber weather warning issued for very heavy rain in London

Very heay rain is expected across London and the south east this weekend. Picture: PA Images/Gareth Fuller

Appeal to find girl, 15, missing from Dagenham

Jessica, 15, has gone missing from Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Dagenham’s trailblazer Victor Olusina secures leading theatre role

Victor Olusina. Picture: Samuel Black Photography
Drive 24