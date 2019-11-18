Search

Dagenham Boxing Club hosts open boxing evening featuring 17 different bouts

PUBLISHED: 15:30 18 November 2019

Dagenham Boxing Club recently held an open boxing evening. Picture: Dagenham BC

Dagenham Boxing Club recently held an open boxing evening. Picture: Dagenham BC

Archant

Dagenham Boxing Club hosted its second open boxing evening at The Roundhouse in Dagenham on Friday with 17 entertaining bouts on show.

There was no winner in the fight between Sonny Power and Harry Sneddon, while Yousef Khan lost on a unanimous points decision against Max Mesham in a tight affair.

Frankie Toms showed signs of improvement, despite dropping a unanimous points verdict to Ryan Mulvhill.

Luke Williams beat JJ Tingley with the referee stopping the bout after two mandatory eight counts in the second round.

Harry Carter repeated an earlier victory against Jibrel Sheikh via a 4-1 split decision, with Haider Khan dropping a unanimous points verdict to Kaiden Baker in a very tight contest.

Tommie South suffered his first defeat with Dagenham to Ben Moore, who took a unanimous points verdict.

Sultan Chowdhury made a promising debut for Dagenham despite dropping a unanimous points verdict to Carlos Galimore.

Amaan Mohammad picked up his second consecutive Best Home Boxer Award in beating Jack De Anglis unanimously.

Three-time national finalist Sonny Flack made a rare appearance on his home show, putting in a solid performance to grab a 4-1 split points verdict from George Abbott.

Darren Bailey got back to winning form after disappointment in the CYP Championship earlier this month, unanimously outpointing Liam Holden.

Nana Ankoma beat Tom Power in a 4-1 split decision, while Hamza Sheriff beat Jermaine Dhaiwayo on a unanimous verdict.

Connor Pleasant also prevailed over James O'Leary and Michael Omokayode beat Ibrahim Kuyete, both on a unanimous decision.

Shah Yousef lost to Blair Manhesi via unanimous decision in another entertaining bout and the final clash of the night saw Dagenham's Jack Course pick up his first win in four fights against Jake L Davidson.

Elsewhere, in the National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs Championships quarter-finals Dagenham's Akash Bhangal was beaten by Sonny Hardy in his Class C 60kg contest.

Dagenham Boxing Club's remaining entry, Sophie Locke, meets Lydia Nagel in the Class B 54kg semi-final in Bristol next weekend.

