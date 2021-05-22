The best football we've seen in a long time at Dagenham & Redbridge

Opinion

Published: 12:38 PM May 22, 2021

Some of the best football we’ve seen for a long time… and it just keeps getting better! The Daggers got back to winning ways on Saturday; extending their unbeaten run to eight!

This means they are still on course to finish the season ten games unbeaten - with the real potential to have won nine of them!

Saturday's victory was comfortable to say the least, a 3-0 win at Victoria Road as Mauro Vilhete scored his first goal for the club; McCallum and Balanta also topped up their tallies.

So, yet another pleasing performance, and one which again saw attacking football meet determination, culminating in a great victory - further seeing confidence and trust in this side grow - as it seemingly does match upon match now.

As well as the supporters, Daryl McMahon was a man full of praise for the team - claiming this is the team and partnership (McCallum and Balanta) we've been waiting for all season.

COVID and injuries being the reason it hadn't happened earlier he said; also he was ecstatic in reflection of the run we've been on!

Although, I believe people were rightly critical of the manager earlier in the season and ultimately, he hasn't reached the play-offs - credit where credit is due - this past month has been immensely impressive.

The Irishman has seemed to re-discover that playing style in his early days at the club, last season, for which he received praise; for one reason or another that had gone missing in recent weeks – but it is back and so are the team – in remarkable form.

This remarkable form has landed the side back in the play-off conversation, but honestly, there is no way in my eyes we’re making it. This view reinforced by results during the week, as Aldershot failed in their attempt to defeat Eastleigh – seeing them go almost out of Dagenham’s reach.

Though, the Daggers still have two games left to play, only one more without the supporters present, as the final day of the season will see Dagenham fans return to Victoria Road – Wrexham being the opponents.

But before next week’s season finale, the East London side travel today, to Chesterfield, another team in the hunt for play-offs – occupying the last place in the top seven.

So, this season, the Daggers might have to settle to being saboteurs as oppose to succeeders in this seasons play-off race.

However, the form we’ve hit (albeit too late) is a real sign of progress and a statement of intent - especially for next season - that we’re a side to be taken seriously.

So, with momentum on their side, McMahon’s men will be hoping to topple the Spireites and silence the returning Priestfield crowd.

Now, it may not mean much in terms of league position, but if the Daggers can continue this momentum and go unbeaten to the season’s end - it’ll be huge going into next campaign.

Especially, since the turnaround this year is fairly quick, meaning there is real opportunity for continuation and hopefully - consistency - from the off next season.

But, for now, eyes are on Chesterfield and taking three points for the team’s final game without Daggers supporters.

Until next week, stay safe and Come On You Daggers. Just seven more days until we return to Victoria Road!