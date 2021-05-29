Column: All good things come to an end as Dagenham's unbeaten run ends

Opinion

Published: 11:49 AM May 29, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

All good things must come to an end, and Dagenham's unbeaten run is no exception - ending at eight games following defeat to Chesterfield.

The returning Spireites crowd certainly played their part (the ref being persuaded by the crowd) as the Danny Rowe spot-kick sealed the victory for the Spireites.

So, an unbeaten run has come to an end and there is another end in sight as today marks the close of the 2020/21 season.

It’s been a hell of a season with several ups and downs and it all comes to a close today as Wrexham visit Victoria Road – tussling for the play-offs.

The Daggers would’ve hoped to be eyeing the play-offs on the last day as well, but despite a great effort in the back end of this season, they have again fallen short.

Nonetheless, we’ve come a long way since the early days of the season, and more recently, that embarrassing Notts County defeat which led to many calls for McMahon to go.

All this has been addressed in Peter Freund’s letter on the season, speaking of how we have fallen short of the play-offs but ‘we’ve made a huge step forward this season’.

He praised the recent playing style, saying we are playing ‘the kind of football we all wanted to see’ when they first took over.

He also spoke of how we now have the ‘right mix of leadership and talent who understand what it means to be a Dagger’ – I’m sure that is something we all, as supporters, appreciate.

Although, there was a caveat, in the financial responsibilities of those at the club, the owners will try their best to keep those who are not under contract but will not risk financial security – again, something all supporters appreciate.

He also referenced the trying times of this past season and the challenges this pandemic has thrown up for all of us; helping him realize ‘this club means so much more than what’s on the pitch’ – that speaks true, I believe, for all of us.

However, Peter Freund, Executive Chairman, re-iterated ambitions of the football league and that is something they will not let up – still determined to make that possible.

So, all that is a general summary of where they stand, and a final point that this game today will be the last for the current pitch as a new pitch and irrigation system will be put in place – making it ‘the best playing surface in the division’!

Before then, it’ll be great to end the season on a high and that’s the aim for McMahon’s men, hoping to replicate the performances of the last couple of months in front of the supporters – in what is a highly-anticipated fixture.

The BT Sport cameras will be present for this encounter, and hopefully, Angelo Balanta and Mauro Vilhete – the exciting attackers were both absent for last week’s defeat.

Though, as is the case with Paul McCallum, these players are touch and go as to whether they make an appearance this weekend.

We know Wrexham will be a tough test but let’s hope we stop them in their tracks in pursuit of a play-off spot and, as Peter Freund put it – ‘let’s beat their American owners who have never even been to Wales!’

So, as we descend on Victoria Road for the first time since December, enjoy the occasion, and (fingers crossed) we’ll witness a positive, attacking display worthy of all three points.

Until next week, Stay Safe and Come On You Daggers! Hopefully, I’ll see some of you at Victoria Road this afternoon.