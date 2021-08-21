Away days return for Dagenham & Redbridge fans with a trip to Stockport

Opinion

Published: 9:44 AM August 21, 2021

After 531 days away days have returned; hopefully too will the good times to Victoria Road - expectations high for McMahon’s men.



Up first is a side who themselves are tipped for a great shot at promotion as Stockport host the Daggers at Edgeley Park.



The Daggers go into this one with expectation, but as Daryl McMahon said, still very much as ‘the underdogs’. With an opening day clash there is that desperation and pressure to get off to a good start; the performance setting the tone for the rest of the season.



However, there is also that excitement and buzz I’m sure everyone is feeling reading this now - to see the team back in action - fingers crossed they put on a display reminiscent of the back end of last season.



This task has hopefully been made easier by the business done this summer; the focus on retaining players. Our core group of players remain with us, the players key to our resurgence.



Though we are content with our performance in the transfer market, Stockport have outdone themselves, superb signings left, right and centre. Their attack headed up by the likes of Madden and Quigley alongside other impressive loanees; as well as existing players such as Rooney.



They will be a tough nut to crack, but returning to the side who will hopefully slice open the hosts’ defence. It may seem bold but I’d like to see a 3-5-2 (3-4-1-2) formation played, I feel we’ve nothing to lose going into this one as the underdogs.



Therefore, a similar attitude as to the back end of last season could see us get off to the perfect start - or otherwise - in which case at least we went out there to win and not hold out for a point.



That’s the approach I’d like to see us take this season, confident, bold and aggressive - as the underdogs that could go all the way.



However, in order to achieve that, we need to start quick out the blocks and our ‘top players’ must be on form. Paul McCallum, as he proved last season, is a player who scores one and the goals come flooding.



But, as all strikers do, he needs that breakthrough so if he gets that today and continues where he left off last season - like the rest of the team - he could be a key part of something special.



With him up top will hopefully be a devastating attack in Balanta and Walker, the latter impressing me in pre-season. However I do still have concerns about the back line with that new centre back, I and some others vouched for, still yet to arrive at Victoria Road.



But, that is the team we will back at Edgeley Park this afternoon in what will be an incredible atmosphere - let’s hope we’re cheering the loudest at 5pm, having taken all three points!



Until next week, enjoy the game and the return to away days football after far too long away!

