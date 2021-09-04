What a time to be a Dagenham fan as they sit top of the National League

Opinion

Published: 11:05 AM September 4, 2021

Dagenham players celebrate after Matt Robinson scores their third goal during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

We are top of the league! It sure is a great time to be a Dagger right now, the best start to a season since it was the best time to be a Dagger (2009/10) and we all know how that ended!

Before looking ahead to what could happen, let’s enjoy this moment we find ourselves in and relive that bank holiday weekend which saw us pick up six points and a clean sheet – to remain at the very top of the non-league pyramid!

Where better to begin than the victory over Bromley that kicked off the weekend and continued the Daggers’ perfect start.

The 4-2 victory saw many star performances and the renewal of the new-found partnership up front of Walker-McCallum, which was forged at Edgeley Park a week earlier due to Angelo Balanta’s injury.

His pace coupled with that power and presence of Paul McCallum up top is certainly an exciting formula which will bring guaranteed success up front this season, they both netted along with Matt Robinson and Myles Weston to wrap up the three points.

There was a disappointing goal conceded after a mistake at the back on Saturday, reminiscent of those conceded last season, which frustrated and concerned some; despite the game having been wrapped up by then.

We can’t allow those mistakes to creep in as they did last season, else they will cost us a play-off spot once again.

However we did ultimately win the game and, as aforementioned, that Cheek goal was nothing but a consolation due to our clinical finishing up the other end.

I feel that our attack will be our best form of defence this year as shown in that game and the score-line, so long as we outscore the opposition I’m more than happy with that – it certainly makes for exciting football!

We didn’t have to wait too long before we could enjoy watching the team once more, just 48 hours later, the 500-strong Daggers support swarmed the Hive.

We weren’t to be left disappointed as our demands of ‘more of the same’ were more than met as Daryl McMahon’s men breezed past the Bees – not being stung once.

The clean sheet topped off a superb victory at a disheartened Barnet where we looked comfortable, once again, for a large chunk of the 90 minutes – this time they were not required to go behind to pull off a win.

The transitions from defence to attack are I think the most impressive part of the playing style this season.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th August 2021

The likes of Sagaf, Vilhete and Robinson in the middle of the park link up the play brilliantly and are always providing an outlet to the three centre backs.

Those three centre backs were flawless against Barnet and credit must go to them and Elliot Johnson in particular; who had an incredible game.

Let’s hope he and the entire team can replicate that performance be maintain this 100% record at home to Wealdstone today.

The Stones certainly won’t be the toughest team the Daggers have faced so far this season but they are no pushovers either.

Wealdstone have just the one point on the board but have faced tough opposition themselves and picked up their first point at Southend on Monday.

They’ll no doubt take confidence from that but will know what the Daggers offer and so would rightly see themselves as underdogs, but equally that draw on Monday could be the start of something for them.

I’m hoping next week I’ll write about McCallum and Walker continuing their goal-scoring form and we breeze past them, but we’ll have to wait and see if they turn up once again today!

Until then, Come On You Daggers!