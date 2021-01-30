Dagenham fans blog: McMahon the non-league Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Published: 10:16 AM January 30, 2021 Updated: 10:24 AM January 30, 2021

We talk about the highs and lows of football. We were at the very depths of despair going into half-time; fans angered and disappointed – rightly so, 2-0 down and yet the performance didn’t seem to really reflect that.

I, at best, thought of getting a point – at that stage though – I even saw that as unrealistic! Then, Callum Reynolds pulls one back, hope.

Andrew Eleftheriou from the touchline into the far corner - stunned, delighted.

Still time left on the clock, we kept pushing, the referee points to the penalty spot. I celebrated it as if it were a goal – we’d done it! Or, so we thought.

The very depths of despair, we were there again, a point gained would go to two points dropped.

The latter feeling would last a mere seven seconds, the net was to ripple, Brundle would be the one to head it home. Ecstasy. Dotted around East London, mini eruptions – scenes in living rooms!

I thought I’d start with the highs against King’s Lynn, before we look at the opposite side of the spectrum, a woeful display in Hampshire on Tuesday.

We talk about that despair and delight, it was felt within just 95 minutes – even, you could say, seven seconds.

The events of the game, I’ve already discussed, so now I’ll get to the reasoning behind them. First half, there was something of an injustice, the Daggers responded to the criticisms of the previous game – yet they found themselves two goals down.

The Stockport match saw us create next to no chances, but against King’s Lynn there were chances galore – though, there were few on target!

The second half saw us take some chances and get shots on target – hence the victory.

The comeback was praised by Daryl McMahon, who was clearly delighted, through the character shown by the players; the fight, determination – something he said he’d seen every day but was happy the fans could see - in a challenging match scenario.

Someone I’d like to single out for praise following his return to the side last week is George Saunders – he was a talisman last Saturday.

Dagenham & Redbridge winger George Saunders in action against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Griffiths Photographers

Dare I say, he inspired that win; albeit Mitch Brundle, who went from zero to hero, got the winning goal.

Twitter rants aside, his mental strength to miss that penalty and then have the determination to net seconds later was to be praised also.

That was the last action of the game and I’d close on my analysis for this blog on the title of my match reaction – ‘They’ll Never Do It The Easy Way!’

Bringing me onto the trip to the Silverlake on Tuesday, where nothing was ever done and it wasn’t easy viewing for Daggers supporters.

More painful, there seemed no positives to take from the game if I’m honest, just a poor performance that warranted such a 0-3 drabbing.

Errors again defensively; the midfield seemed non-existent; strikers – not involved.

It did lead to ‘McMahon Out’ messages flooding the Daggers debate and you’d have to say there is a case. However, I don’t back the argument as of yet, though I understand the points made and (especially after the Eastleigh nightmare) the frustration and disappointment felt.

Did the King’s Lynn comeback paper over the cracks? That was our third win out of the last five so I’d say we are going in the right direction if I’m honest, but you are only as good as you’re last game. So, by Dagenham’s result, it’s dire in that respect.

I would dub McMahon ‘the non-league Ole’ as some have within the fanbase, when he is under fire, the players pull through with a win.

But, unfortunately this isn’t often enough and we sit currently six points off the play-offs and equally relegation – mid table yet again.

It’s also (again) this inconsistency which is set to thwart another season of play-off hopes at Victoria Road – something McMahon noted in his interview – but needs to address on the pitch!

Though, that is to be easier said than done as our next fixtures look very demanding on paper, the likes of: Chesterfield, Wrexham, Notts County and Hartlepool.

So, the good news is, indicators look to be suggesting that the National League season will continue following recent meetings. But, that run of games into February looks rather daunting!

Though, if we make a success of them, we’ll be right up there. That starts today as we host Chesterfield, in perhaps the best chance of taking three points in the coming weeks – it is the only game this week also, giving the Daggers time to recuperate.

Facing the local media in Chesterfield, manager James Rowe, was very accurate in the analysis of Dagenham: speaking of how ‘they [Dagenham] can beat anyone on their day, but also can be beaten by anyone’. Accurate, in spelling out our inconsistency in a sentence.

This is not only a crucial game in terms of league position (continuing our bid to close the gap on the top seven) but also for the Irishman in the home dugout – under a lot of pressure to turn our consistent results and performances.

The latter perhaps most frustrating for supporters; these Jekyll & Hyde displays on the pitch – game to game.

Let’s see which of those turns up today and I’ll speak again next week.

Until then, stay safe and Come On You Daggers!