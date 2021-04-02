Daggers hope to ascend the table over the Easter Weekend

Published: 10:30 AM April 2, 2021

One game, one win: that’s the take of this week’s action at the Daggers.

They got back to winning ways in a fantastic victory it has to be said, a hard-earned one at that, to overcome the Gulls for the second time this season.

However, as I say, it wasn’t plain-sailing with the Daggers managing to secure the three points reasonably late on – one issue too being the supporters didn’t see it live!

In classic Dagenham style, they scored a crucial goal just as the stream went down; a rarity it has to be said (the stream going down that is).

Delving deeper into the match on Saturday, the hosts were bolstered from the off with the return of Matt Robinson who has been a revelation since he won back his place in the side in February.

However, the game wasn’t won on overall dominance in the midfield ; more moments of individual quality – the likes of Kenny Clark and Elliot Justham showcasing their best qualities.

It was a fantastic performance from Kenny on Saturday throughout; his performances ever since he lost his captaincy – co-incidentally – have been top drawer. As ever, the man between the sticks for Dagenham was also instrumental in securing the victory.

Both of the aforementioned players proved in moments that preventing a goal is just as good as scoring one, Kenny Clark’s sliding challenge to prevent an attacker who looked through on goal. Then, Justham’s incredible save he had no right to stop – cementing his place as the best ‘keeper in non-league.

However, it was of course the coolness of Angelo Balanta who again scored at an important point in the game to secure all three points. Away from individuals now, and the game itself, to its implications.

I was late to check the league table following the victory, fixated on the events unfolding in Nottingham that afternoon, but when I did I realised just how crucial this period we are in now is.

We said we needed to start winning games, we’ve won three out of our last five against some tough opponents – now eight points off the play-offs – it’s imperative we keep the run going.

We’ve seen a slightly different Dagenham in recent games, not consistently, but in that Torquay game and at Altrincham – we’ve managed to grind out results where we would otherwise have left with little else but a point.

After just one defeat from seven games in March, four wins included in that run, the Daggers are going strong and if they’re to reach the play-offs – they must continue this into April.

Well, the first team standing in our way of our ascension up the table this Easter weekend is Hartlepool who only last week halted the Daggers’ unbeaten run. So, revenge is very much the aim of the game at Victoria Park and it’ll be a colossal victory in my view if we win today.

The momentum that we’d gain with a win over Dave Challinor’s side would be big going into the business end of the season; when you’re in form you need games to come thick and fast – Dagenham have also got that in their favour.

Although, injuries and fitness may be of concern at the same time with three players requiring fitness tests going into the action this weekend. The second of the two encounters this weekend being a home tie against the Shots whom the Daggers also lost to earlier in the campaign.

In all, it’ll be a tough weekend on the pitch, but a pivotal one, in our outside bid for the play-offs and our climb up the table – have the Daggers got what it takes? I think that this weekend will provide that answer.

Until next week, Happy Easter and Come On You Daggers.