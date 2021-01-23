Fan blog: It's all still to play for with 29 games left for Daggers

Published: 12:55 PM January 23, 2021

A week where a lot has happened off the pitch and 90 minutes of action on it - both have rather negative connotations.



But, we’ll start and end this blog with some good news, the first of which some transfer news. Just prior to kick-off on Tuesday, the extension of Liam Gordon’s loan deal was announced. Something welcomed by all fans - myself included.



However, something that wasn’t welcomed quite so warmly was a defeat just hours later; though you’d have to say expected.

A good-going Hatters side, who sit third in the league, defeated McMahon’s men - former Dagger Alex Reid coming back to haunt the Daggers.



Uninspiring. I often struggle to find a solitary word to sum up a performance, however, following the 0-2 home loss to Stockport – I found this word synonymous of Tuesday’s encounter.



The floodlights, seemed to be the only thing the Daggers owned that were shining bright, on a night where the standard of football left many fans with a rather dim view of play-off hopes.



The Daggers now five points off the play-offs, though the level of performance leaves many with the belief things can’t improve as much as they have to in five months – for us, to achieve a top 7 spot.



This is putting off-field financial matters aside, as the future of the season remains in the balance. For now, ‘Step 1’ of non-league football will continue unlike Step 2 who have now halted their season.



The ‘#GrantsNotLoans’ issue drives this, the DCMS only looking to deliver loans (not grants) to National League clubs. This, in spite of the National League claim that players being furloughed will cost more than grants being given to clubs.



All focus for today though is on matters on the pitch, the opponents, King’s Lynn - only goal difference putting us above them. Nothing but a win will do for most, and I concur with this opinion, we need a win.



More than that though for me; I think we need a convincing league win - our ‘goals for’ column showing just 11 goals, in 15 games! This inability to score goals frequently has a few causes, but one that was evident on Tuesday was a lack of creativity.



Paul McCallum is a proven striker at this level, but we’re not putting the ball where he wants it - crossing it in the air. To be successful this season: we must incorporate McCallum into our playing style.



Hopefully, after a goals-fest and victory at Victoria Road, we travel to Eastleigh on Tuesday full of belief. Now, contrary to what our league position suggests, there is a real chance a win at the Silverlake could put us in the mix for the play-offs.



This is just something I wanted to raise, for a bit of hope, as we near the end of this blog. Raise just how close the table is; few points separating 7th and 17th - play-off hopes not written off just yet.



Though, back to the challenge faced up against Strevens’ Eastleigh side, they are a strong outfit. However, they aren’t the best side in the league so there is hope to get something out of this one.



Personally, I’d take 4 points from this week, just to keep us in the mix for the play-offs. With all hope the season will not be curtailed!



I’d reiterate on a closing remark that though the calendar year may be deceiving; we’re only 15 games into our season. 29 games remain (hopefully), so there is still all to play for.



Let’s hope for those four points, as I’ve set for an aim this week, but until then...



Stay Safe and Come On You Daggers!

